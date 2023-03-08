PetSmart Introduces Adventurous Additions to Arcadia Trail™ Collection to Inspire Summer Fun for Pets and Pet Parents

Arcadia Trail's newest dog toys, clothing, and outdoor gear help adventure-seekers bring their pup on any excursion

PHOENIX, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is empowering pets and pet parents to explore the great outdoors together by expanding its Arcadia Trail™ collection with adventure approved clothing, gear and toys for dogs. To show more kindness to the planet, new this year are apparel items made from recycled materials, a first for the line. Senior dogs, short-legged pups and those that just need a break will love the new collapsible Pet Wagon, a dog carrier that helps ensure all pups have the confidence and freedom to explore, comfortably.

"Exploring the outdoors is an experience that brings pets and people closer together," says Kristin Shane, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer at PetSmart. "Available only at PetSmart, our Arcadia Trail collection features gear and apparel to get you and your dog outside, so you can make lifelong memories together. And since many of our apparel items are made with 100% recycled material, you can explore the planet, while being kind to it, too."

According to a recent PetSmart survey*, more than half of pet parents (61 percent) report it is important they bring their pet along on outdoor adventures, and nearly a third share the lack of proper outdoor pet gear is the main deterrent from including their pets on these excursions. To provide pet parents with durable and functional outdoor canine equipment options, Arcadia Trail's collection of dog toys, clothing, and gear are tough enough for all outdoor activities, including camping, hiking and water play.

New Arcadia Trail Products

PetSmart will do Anything for Pets, indoors and out. The latest Arcadia Trail expansion includes products designed to make outdoor exploration easier and more enjoyable for pet parents and their pups, and includes:

Exploring the Planet Safely and Sustainably

Arcadia Trail celebrates the freedom to explore with several new items made with 100% recycled material that help dogs roam the great outdoors in style while reducing their environmental paw prints. This includes Arcadia Trail Pet Bandanas, Dog T-shirts, and Dog Hoodies, as well as Dog Caps which are made of 50% recycled material

New Arcadia Trail products are available now in stores and online. For more information on PetSmart's Arcadia Trail collection, including ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

*Survey methodology: This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American pet owners was commissioned by PetSmart on Jan. 4-5, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

