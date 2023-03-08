VEHICLE THEFTS NATIONWIDE SURPASS ONE MILLION FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2008

Illinois, Washington State Report Largest Increases in Thefts Between 2021 and 2022
DES PLAINES, Ill., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law enforcement agencies and communities across the United States continue to be plagued by record and near-record levels of vehicular crime as monthly theft totals nationwide consistently exceeded 75,000 in 2022. According to new analysis conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, more than 1 million vehicles were stolen last year, marking a 7% increase over 2021.
Vehicle theft data, provided by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and analyzed by NICB, indicates over 250,000 thefts were reported in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone. California and Texas led the nation with the most reported stolen vehicles in 2022, and Illinois had the largest increase of any top 10 state with thefts increasing by an estimated 35% between 2021 and 2022. Similarly, vehicle thefts increased by 31% in Washington state over the same period.
State
2021 Totals
2022 Totals
Percent Change 2021-2022
California
201,034
202,685
1 %
Texas
95,082
105,015
10 %
Washington
35,921
46,939
31 %
Florida
43,250
45,973
6 %
Colorado
38,570
42,237
10 %
Illinois
28,677
38,649
35 %
Ohio
28,107
29,913
6 %
Missouri
26,630
29,345
10 %
New York
23,088
28,292
23 %
Georgia
26,238
26,529
1 %
*Law Enforcement Agencies may still be entering thefts for 2022, and these numbers may change.
"We are seeing vehicle theft numbers that we haven't seen in nearly 15 years, and there is very little deterrent to stop criminals from committing these acts as they are just property crimes, like shoplifting," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "We must reinvest in local law enforcement, provide the necessary resources for prosecution and community policing programs, and implement early intervention programs given the high incidence of juvenile offenders involved in vehicle thefts."
According to NICB analysis, the U.S. is seeing the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008 when 1.05 million vehicles were reported stolen.
Year
Estimated Total Thefts
2019
803,023
2020
888,011
2021
937,976
2022
1,001,967
"NICB, along with our partners in law enforcement, are proactively working to prevent and deter vehicle theft, but vehicle owners should stay vigilant," said Glawe. "Remember, practicing good personal security hygiene is an easy and effective first step all of us can take to protect ourselves and our vehicles. Don't leave your car running and unattended. Always take your keys with you and most importantly, make sure your auto policy is up to date. It is that simple."
- Always practice good security hygiene.
- Make sure your auto policy is up to date.
- Roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take the keys or fob.
- Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, areas staffed by security
- Park personal vehicles in a garage. If not possible, and vehicles must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, making them leave the area and your vehicle untouched.
Should your vehicle be stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately. Reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.
If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB. For additional information, visit NICB's website, www.NICB.org.
REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.
