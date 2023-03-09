EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Appoints Lee Kestler as Chief Executive Officer

Kestler to lead EdgeCore's portfolio growth through acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites

DENVER, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a global data center developer, owner and operator, announced that EdgeCore's Board of Directors has elected data center industry veteran Lee Kestler as its new CEO, effective immediately. Kestler succeeds Tom Ray, who served as co-founder and CEO for more than five years.

Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

Data Center industry veteran Lee Kestler named CEO of EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's leading cloud, internet, and technology companies with high performance, sustainably designed, ready for occupancy and build to suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service delivery capabilities.

Kestler has been a data center industry fixture for more than 25 years and an early pioneer in the wholesale sector. Previously, Kestler was the Chief Commercial Officer of Vantage Data Centers and Senior Vice President Sales and Leasing of Dupont Fabros Technology in periods where the industry went through significant growth and evolution. He brings extensive experience and leadership as EdgeCore accelerates its forward momentum delivering world class hyperscale campuses in North America and beyond.

"I have been thrilled to work with the EdgeCore team and Partners Group and lead the Board since Partners Group's investment in Q4 2022," said Kestler. "Following Partners Group's strong commitment to investing for growth, including our pledge to safety and sustainability, the EdgeCore team has all the ingredients to continue executing at scale across the globe."

"Lee has an extensive track record of successfully growing and scaling brands in the data center industry, with a special focus on working alongside hyperscalers, leading enterprises and cloud providers," said Ed Diffendal, Managing Director, Co-Head Private Infrastructure Americas, Partners Group. "We are excited to welcome him into his new role in driving EdgeCore to new levels of growth and success."

In November 2022,https://www.edgecore.com/post/edgecore-press-release-recap-11-9 EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients. Kestler will support Partners Group's commitment to invest up to USD $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites. The company is planning several new development projects in key locations across the United States throughout 2023, the first of which was announced in January in Silicon Valley.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with building designs that meet key performance specifications and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure