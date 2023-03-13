Better Homes & Gardens Announces Winners Of 2023 Clean House Awards

Editors Selected 41 Innovative, Eco-Friendly, and Top-Performing Products to Upgrade Your Home Cleaning Routine
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Better Homes & Gardens today announces the winners of the third annual Clean House Awards, highlighting new and innovative products and tools that help make cleaning less of a chore. The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Clean House Awards are featured online and in the April issue, available on newsstands March 17.
"Our Clean House Award winners are rigorously tested by our editors to find the most effective and powerful products and tools available on the market," said Better Homes & Gardens Editor in Chief Stephen Orr. "This year's lineup will help our audience make more informed choices so they can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying their homes."
Better Homes & Gardens editors reviewed and tested new products that aim to revolutionize home cleaning. In addition to evaluating products for effectiveness, eco-friendly benefits, efficiency, and value, testing focused on common pain points, such as homes with multiple flooring surfaces, pet shedding and caring for sensitive fabrics. After testing over 100 products, tools, and devices, 41 products were selected as winners of the 2023 Clean House Awards.
The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Clean House Awards are listed below by category and are available online here.
Best Dish Products
Best Eco-Dishwasher Duo: Seventh Generation Dishwasher Detergent Packs and Booster
Best Heavy Duty Dishwasher Pods: Cascade Platinum Plus
Best Plastic-Free Dish Soap: The Bare Home Solid Dish Soap
Best Dish Soap: Therapy Clean Dish Soap
Best Dish Wand: Scrub Daddy Dish Daddy
Best Eco-Friendly Sponges: Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Scrub & Wipe, Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Recycled Scrubbing Circles, Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Reusable Sponge Cloth
Best Surface Products
Best Concentrate: Method All-Purpose Concentrates
Best Disinfectant: FamilyGuard® Brand Disinfectant Spray
Best All-Purpose Cleaner: V-Wholesalers Lift Multi-Surface Cleaner
Best Wipes: Lysol Wipes (100% Plant-Based Fibers)
Best For Garbage: simplehuman Odorsorb Pod Starter Pack
Best Kitchen Counter Cleaner: Morton Pro Salt-Based Cleaner for Kitchen and Counter
Best Kitchen Air Freshener: Febreze AIR Kitchen
Best Bathroom Maintenance Cleaner: Mrs. Meyers Shower Spray
Best Allover Bath Cleaner: Clorox® Bathroom Foamer Refillable Cleaner Starter Kit
Best Eco Toilet Cleaner: EC30 Toilet Cleaner
Best Products for Pet Messes
Best Powered Cleaner Stain Remover: Hoover ONEPWR CleanSlate
Best Spray Stain Remover: Rocco & Roxie Extreme Stain & Odor Eliminator
Best Pet Hair Remover: BLACK+DECKER Pet Hair Remover
Best Hard Floor Cleaner: Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner
Best Carpet Deodorizer: Aunt Fannie's Cleaning Products for Homes with Cats
Best for Dog Odors: Saint Olio Aromatic Dog Refresher
Best Products for Floors
Best Stick Vac - Splurge: Dyson V12 Detect SlimTM
Best Stick Vac - Save: BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum
Best Self-Emptying Stick Vac - Splurge: Samsung Bespoke Jet
Best Self-Emptying Stick Vac - Save: Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System
Best Robot Vac/Mop - Splurge: iRobot Roomba Combo™ j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
Best Robot Vac/Mop - Save: BISSELL SpinWave® R5 Robotic Mop & Vacuum
Best Carpet Shampooer: Tineco CARPET ONE
Best Traditional Mop: Libman Tornado Spin Mop System
Best Pad Mop: Swiffer PowerMop
Best Laundry Products
Best Eco Pod: AspenClean Unscented Laundry Pods
Best Scented Pod: Gain + Odor Defense Super Fresh Blast Flings Laundry Detergent
Best Smell Enhancer: Downy Rinse & Refresh
Best Stain Remover: 365 by Whole Foods Market Laundry Stain Remover
Best for Special Surfaces: Pilo 2 Fabric Shaver
Best for Leather Care: Leather Honey Leather Care Wipes
ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS
Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. BHG fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Dotdash Meredith