BillingPlatform Named the Leader in "SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions" Report by Independent Research Firm

Leading cloud-based billing and monetization platform receives the highest score possible (5 out of 5) in nine criteria including product configuration, usage rating & pricing calculation, security & reliability and configurability & extensibility amongst others

DENVER, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has ranked BillingPlatform as the Leader in its "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023" report (Forrester Research, Inc., March 13, 2023, Lily Varon). In a detailed market analysis evaluating 10 vendors, Forrester writes, "BillingPlatform is a rapidly growing company with a strong engineering backbone and a growing portfolio of solutions….[it] dedicates significantly more resources to innovation than its peers and has some unique products and services…."

In this Wave, Forrester evaluated 10 vendors against 26 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. BillingPlatform received the highest score possible (5 out of 5) in nine criteria, including product configuration, usage data transformation, usage rating and pricing calculation, customers and accounts, dunning and collections, configurability and extensibility, and security and reliability. In its vendor profile of the company, Forrester writes, "[BillingPlatform] has an ambitious vision that focuses on steadily building more applications to manage the entire accounts receivables lifecycle."

"At BillingPlatform we're on a mission to help companies reimagine the way they go to market and monetize their products and services by optimizing the entire revenue management lifecycle to maximize profitability and improve the customer experience," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "We believe our position as the Leader in this Forrester Wave validates our vision, strategy and investment in innovation for today's digital enterprises and hybrid business models – and, most importantly, highlights the tremendous business value our customers achieve with our solutions."

In analyzing BillingPlatform, the Wave also notes:

"Extensibility is the strength of the platform. It supports a broad set of use cases out of the box. If a use case isn't supported, users at customers' businesses can build it with tools to create custom user interfaces, data models, and workflows."

"[The platform is] very good at processing usage data and rating it for billing purposes. Reference customers say that BillingPlatform has 'been able to handle anything we've thrown at them' for product and pricing configurations."

"The growth of digital payments represents a huge opportunity for us," said Alon Binyamin, Financial Processes Development Lead at GoCardless. "As more businesses demand faster, safer and more cost-effective payments for everything from subscriptions to e-commerce, we believe interest will grow in account-to-account payments – a method that ticks all those boxes. But the billing structures are as diverse as the use cases, and that's where BillingPlatform comes in. Its flexible billing models enable us to serve a wide range of customers, providing businesses a better way to pay."

Working with customers including CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., InComm Payments, Vantage Towers and Emburse, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and monetization solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the quote-to-cash process – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this year, including being recognized for a third year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its third consecutive year and listed on the 2022 Inc. 5000.

