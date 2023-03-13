"DUBLIN' UP" TO WIN $10,000 TRAVEL VOUCHER WITH ROE & CO BLENDED IRISH WHISKEY'S COCKTAIL CHALLENGE

One Lucky Duo to Reimagine the Ultimate Whiskey Drink Will Win Prize to Score a Trip to Dublin

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roe & Co, an Irish Whiskey crafted in collaboration with bartenders for bartenders, is encouraging cocktail enthusiasts across the country to team up for the chance to win a $10,000 travel voucher to put towards a trip to Dublin and an immersive cocktail session at the brand's Dublin-based distillery. Starting today, the brand is kicking off the "Dublin' Up Cocktail Challenge" Contest where innovative, at-home bartenders can pair up to form a team of two and display their inner creativity by putting their personal spin on their favorite whiskey cocktail.

Are you a cocktail aficionado, or do you have a secret cocktail recipe that you want to share with the world that takes any gathering to the next level? If you answered yes, then grab your challenge partner and prove why your team’s recipe should win the grand prize! (PRNewswire)

Distilled by Lora Hemy, the super-premium Irish whiskey brand knows St. Patrick's Day traditions – and cocktail recipes – run deep. At the same time, the number of those who love to make their own drinks at-home has only continued to rise in the last few years.

"As St. Patrick's Day celebrations have certainly evolved in recent years, we've been inspired by the passion and creativity we've seen from the holiday's biggest fans – who have balanced honoring traditional Irish heritage while bringing modern Irish culture and cocktails to the forefront," said Lora Hemy, Head Distiller at Roe & Co Distillery in Dublin. "Roe & Co is proud to be created in collaboration with a team of bartenders for bartenders, and now we're looking to foster that same spirit of partnership with cocktail enthusiasts who can not only serve up unique takes on classic whiskey drinks but also become the best version of their home-bartender self."

To help bring the campaign to life on social media, Roe & Co has engaged Lynnette Marrero, American bartender, mixologist and philanthropist, to help give tips to fans to further hone their recipes via social media. Marrero will be promoting the "Dublin' Up Cocktail Challenge" on her social media (@drinksat6) so be sure to stay tuned so you don't miss any of the fun!

Starting today, two person teams of adults 25+ will have the opportunity to submit their cocktails by posting a photo or video on Instagram with #DublinUpCocktailContest and tagging @RoeAndCoWhiskey, ending at 11:59:59 pm ET on May 1, 2023. Fans (21+) will have the chance to vote for their favorite reimagined cocktail from among the three finalists via the Roe & Co Instagram before the lucky winning duo is named after World Whisky Day (May 20, 2023), and their cocktail may be featured by the brand during St. Patrick's Day 2024 celebrations.

Roe & Co is a super-premium Blended Irish Whiskey, named in honor of George Roe, a true pioneer of Irish Whiskey. Aged in ex-bourbon barrels, non-chill filtered and bottled at an ABV of 45 percent (90 proof), Roe & Co can currently be purchased for all of your St. Patrick's Day across the US in California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York State, North Carolina, Ohio or Rhode Island.

No matter how you choose to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Roe & Co this month, please remember to drink responsibly. For more information, visit roeandcowhiskey.com or follow Roe & Co at @RoeandCoWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

**NO ALCOHOL OR OTHER PURCHASE NECESSARY. Cocktail recipe may include alcohol alternative (i.e., mocktail). Each team member must be legal U.S. resident, 25+, of state where Roe & Co whiskey is sold. Professional bartenders are not eligible. For entry to be valid, both team members must follow @roeandcowhiskey and #DublinUpCocktailContest must be included when posting recipe. Only 1 team member may post recipe. Recipe must be original and cannot violate 3rd party rights. Subject to Official Rules, including judging criteria for determining Finalists, public voting procedure, prize restrictions and other details. Contest sponsored by Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY. **Not sponsored or endorsed by Instagram.

Roe & Co Irish Coffee Recipe

1.0 oz Roe & Co Blended Irish Whiskey

1.0 oz MR BLACK Cold Brew Liqueur

1.0 oz Cold Brew

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Instructions:

Vigorously shake all ingredients with a handful of ice and pour over glass.

About Roe & Co

Roe & Co is named in honor of George Roe, the once world-famous whiskey maker who helped build the golden era of Irish Whiskey in the 19th century. His distillery, George Roe and Co, extended over 17 acres on Thomas Street in Dublin and was once Ireland's largest distillery.

Diageo will now build on this rich heritage with the creation of a new distillery by converting the historic former Guinness Power House on Thomas Street. Roe & Co is made from the finest hand-selected stocks of Irish malt and grain whiskies and aged in bourbon casks. It has the signature smoothness of Irish Whiskey with remarkable depth of flavor – a luxuriously smooth blend, with a perfect harmony between the intense fruitiness of the malt and the mellow creaminess of the grain whiskies. The first blend of Roe & Co debuted in key European cities as part of Diageo's growing Reserve portfolio. For more information, visit roeandcowhiskey.com or follow Roe & Co at @RoeandCoWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

