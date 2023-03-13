Julie Harbert Joins Pretium as Senior Managing Director and President of Pretium Enterprise Services

Newly Created Role Enhances Enterprise Collaboration and Boosts Operational Efficiency

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced that Julie Harbert has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and President of Pretium Enterprise Services. In this newly created role, Ms. Harbert will be responsible for building and leading the firm's shared service solutions, including through enhanced technology, services, and processes that create scale and deliver long-term value for stakeholders. She will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

Julie Harbert (PRNewswire)

Ms. Harbert brings more than 25 years of experience in business operations. Most recently, she served as Entergy's Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, where she was responsible for building high-performing teams enterprise-wide. Prior to joining Entergy, Ms. Harbert was Senior Vice President and Group Head of Global Business Services at Philips. Ms. Harbert began her career at IBM, where she built a strong record of execution in numerous roles, including as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Process Services.

"Julie has an impressive track record of successfully leading continuous improvement for large, complex organizations," said Chris Weidler, Chief Financial Officer of Pretium. "We are excited to welcome her to Pretium and look forward to optimizing our solutions, services, and processes enterprise-wide under her leadership."

"I am honored to join Pretium at a time of significant growth and innovation," said Ms. Harbert. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place at Pretium and working collaboratively across the ecosystem to deliver premium shared services that generate long-term value for our stakeholders."

Ms. Harbert currently serves on the board of directors for the Louisiana Children's Museum and Shared Services Network (SSON) Europe. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on International Finance and Economics from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from West Virginia University.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

Contacts

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Lyle Weston

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Media-SFR@pretium.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pretium) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pretium