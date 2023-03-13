KlearNow's Rebranding to KlearNow.AI Reinforces its Position as a Global Logistics Leader in AI and ML Innovation

KlearNow.AI Helps Customers "Ditch the Paperwork" Saving Time, Money, and the Planet

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KlearNow has announced a rebrand to KlearNow.AI to better reflect the company's continued commitment to advancing the global logistics industry with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.

With a rapid 30X revenue growth over the last two years, KlearNow.AI has emerged as a global leader in Logistics as a Service (LaaS), providing smart solutions that help businesses address the increasingly complex challenges facing supply chains today. This rebranding represents a pivotal moment in the company's journey and underscores its commitment to leveraging AI and ML to drive even greater innovation and automation of workflows in the logistics sector.

Since 2018, KlearNow.AI's AI and ML powered platform has expedited customs entry and drayage processes and improved productivity for freight forwarders, brokers, importers/exporters, and truckers by automating data capture, identifying exceptions and eliminating defects, overproduction, waiting time, and manual rework. KlearNow.AI also delivers end-to-end shipment visibility to all related parties simultaneously. Combined with the speed and accuracy of its customs clearance and drayage process, which eliminates bottlenecks and costly delays, over 1,000 organizations have already adopted KlearNow's AI and ML underpinned platform.

End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing

Based on an AI and ML driven ingestion platform, KlearNow.AI helps power industry 4.0 by digitizing and automating import processes, dynamically connecting importers, customs brokers, freight forwarders, carriers, and truckers with shipments. This provides real-time tracking of containers from origin to destination, extending shipment visibility and data connectivity. The technology can also determine the precise cause of delays and immediate actions needed to remedy the situation.

"Documents vital to the shipment of billions of dollars of goods across borders have traditionally been handled through manual, paper-based entries and emailed as attachments, creating extreme complexity for importers, exporters and freight forwarders trying to manage hundreds of shipments simultaneously," said Sam Tyagi, KlearNow.AI CEO and co-founder. "Our innovative AI is drastically improving the usability of digital data flows and KlearNow.AI's swift expansion in Europe and India emphasizes the industry's desire to digitize the entire supply chain."

"Traditionally supply chain management software resided only within defined, static ecosystems and silos," added Rick Tellez, KlearNow.AI co-founder. "Once a shipment is outside of the original ecosystem, the linkages break, and data is transferred unstructured. Our proprietary AI and ML powered platform structures this data automatically. It is designed to be completely agnostic, connecting all parties within one platform to avoid any gaps in communication. This simplifies the entire logistics process, increases productivity and revenue, and addresses labor shortages."

KlearNow has quickly expanded its presence beyond the U.S. to the U.K., Canada, India, Spain and now the Netherlands. It has doubled its global employee base and added more than 1,000 new customers in various industries, including furniture, industrial/manufacturing, food & beverage, automotive/transportation, apparel/footwear, chemicals, and many other industries.

About KlearNow.AI

KlearNow.AI is on a mission to simplify global trade with AI and ML driven products that make logistics clear, cost-effective, and transparent by transforming B2B supply chains with its smart Logistics as a Service (LaaS) platform. The platform eliminates manual data entry, connects data, people, processes, and organizations for customs clearance and drayage. This enables new levels of collaboration, visibility, automation, and productivity, which reduces logistics costs and creates better customer experiences. For more information, visit www.klearnow.ai

View original content:

SOURCE KlearNow.AI