Transamerica Bolsters Group Term Life Insurance Policies with Employee Assistance, Travel, and Identity Theft Services

BALTIMORE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today the availability of Transamerica Employee ResourcesSM, a suite of new benefits that employers can offer to help their employees strengthen work-life balance and get through challenging times. These services offer valuable confidential resources for employees and their families during times of need.

Transamerica Employee Resources consists of three value-added services:

A choice of Employee Assistance Program (EAP) models. EAP Core provides the policyholder's survivors at time of claim with simple access to confidential services like evaluations, grief counseling, referrals, and follow-ups at no added cost to employers or employees. EAP Plus offers enhanced services to all employees, such as additional counseling sessions and human resources services, and is available for employer buy-up at no additional cost to employees.

Emergency Travel Assistance provides immediate support and assistance in cases of emergency when traveling more than 100 miles from home for less than 90 consecutive days, either for business or leisure, domestically or internationally.

Identity Theft Services help protect and restore personal financial information.

"Work-life balance is especially challenging when life outside the workplace is more complicated than usual," said Phil Eckman, President of Transamerica Workplace Solutions. "Employers know that employees can find it difficult to navigate through hardships while trying to focus on work. Transamerica's group term life insurance now includes confidential and easily accessible programs with no cost to the employee that help employees feel supported and stay productive. Transamerica Employee Resources is just one more way Transamerica shows our commitment to helping our customers live their best lives."

Transamerica's Group Term Life Insurance is an annually renewable employer-paid term life policy that offers guaranteed issue, renewability to age 100 without medical exams, no evidence of insurability, portability if a covered employee leaves or retires, and employee buy-up options above the employer-paid coverage.

Employee Assistance Programs

EAP Core offers confidential, private evaluations, grief counseling, referrals, and follow-up services provided by ComPsych Corporation. Services include:

Three in-person or video grief counseling sessions

Customized digital communications and resources

24/7 clinical support via text, chat, phone, and email

Online content and research for childcare, elder care, housing, education, and more

Unlimited telephone access to staff attorneys and financial experts

Free online basic will preparation

Online health risk assessment

Resources available online or via mobile app

EAP Plus boosts support services by offering all employees with five in-person or video counseling sessions for any issue, customized communications, and resources in digital and print formats, and Human Resources services such as formal referrals and supervisory consultations. Both EAP Core and EAP Plus offer employers with optional critical incident debriefing and monthly training hours and webinars.

Emergency Travel Assistance

Offered through Assist America, Emergency Travel Assistance (ETA) services provide immediate support and assistance in cases of emergency when traveling more than 100 miles from home for less than 90 consecutive days, either for business or leisure, domestically or internationally. Services include:

Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation to nearest suitable facility

Immediate help with emergency travel arrangements

Prescription replacement assistance if lost or forgotten

Medical consultation, evaluation, and monitoring

Medical, legal, and interpreter referrals

Early return home of in the event of an immediate family member's death

Return of a member's mortal remains

Foreign hospital admission assistance

Identity Theft Services

Identity theft services help protect employees' personal financial information and help restore financial well-being if compromised, with:

Secure credit card and document storage in case of loss or theft

Internet fraud monitoring and owner notification if a card shows dark web activity

24/7 access to a certified Fair Credit Reporting Act caseworker to help restore identity

Lost or stolen credit and debit card assistance

Fraud Support Service Kit with agency contact information to help speed restoration

With 90 years of experience providing employee benefits, Transamerica is committed to helping employers offer more financial security for their employees.

Employers may contact their financial professionals to learn more about Transamerica's flexible suite of employee benefit solutions.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live well today and empowering them to create a better tomorrow through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as asset management services.

In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Each company of the Aegon group of companies is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified, international financial services group offering investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. ComPsych and Assist America are third-party service providers for Transamerica Life Insurance Company. ComPsych, Assist America,and Transamerica are not affiliated in any way. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com .

About ComPsych Corporation

ComPsych® Corporation is the world's largest provider of employee assistance programs (EAP) and is the pioneer and worldwide leader of fully integrated EAP, behavioral health, wellness, work-life, HR, FMLA and absence management services under its Guidance Resources® brand. ComPsych provides services to more than 60,000 organizations covering more than 130 million individuals throughout the U.S. and 190 countries. By creating "Build-to-Suit" programs, ComPsych helps employers attract and retain employees, increase employee productivity, and improve overall health and well-being.

About Assist America

Founded in 1990, Assist America, Inc. is the nation's largest provider of global emergency medical services through employee and student benefit plans. The company was formed specifically to address the unique requirements of the insurance industry's large membership groups. They cover employees (and association members) when traveling on business and leisure trips. In addition, their services are extended to spouses and dependent children when traveling for pleasure.

