3XP GAMING EXPO, POWERED BY GAME7, LAUNCHES IN LA JUNE 8-9 TO SHOWCASE WEB3 GAMES

First-to-market US exhibition will highlight the latest advancements in web3 gaming with a curated selection of publishers, brands, and thought leaders

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3XP Gaming Expo powered by Game7, the premier Web3 gaming destination, will be taking place at the Pasadena Convention Center in California from June 8-9th.

First-to-market US exhibition will highlight the latest advancements in web3 gaming with a curated selection of publishers, brands, and thought leaders (PRNewswire)

The event will be headlined by a curated selection of game developers, thought leaders, and leading brands including Game7, Avalanche, Polygon Labs, Brave, XBorg, Community Gaming, Coinbase, Magic Eden, YGG, Limit Break, MoonPay, Sequence, Midnight Society, Jungle, The Bornless, Gridiron, Genopets, Planet Mojo, Phantom, SuperLayer, Nouns Esports, STEPN, Sparkadia, BR1, Undead Blocks and EV.io.

A signed multi-year partnership agreement with Game7 aims to establish 3XP as a cornerstone of Web3 gaming, educating mainstream gamers on Web3-enabled games.

Game7 is a community formed to accelerate the adoption of Web3 gaming through crowdsourcing, to create public goods that can be owned by many. It's a home for those who want to influence, shape and build a better gaming industry.

3XP approaches this with 3 Ps:

Permissionless Extensibility: Game developers foster an open ecosystem where communities are encouraged to build tools on top of the game's base experience that provide additional value to the ecosystem.

Practical Application: More than a profile picture or token that sits in a wallet. 3XP will break down and explore the burgeoning applications of blockchain tech in games, including digital asset ownership, benefits of smart contracts, and new forms of monetization.

Provably Fun: Tackling the stigmas that have arisen around the quality of Web3 gaming, 3XP aims to be a platform for the best that Web3 developers have to offer, proving once and for all that these games are made by and for gamers.

"Game7 encourages collaboration," said Steven Chen, core contributor at Game7. "We believe in the power of community, that by working together we can achieve greater things than by working alone. We support opportunities to network and share. This is how we bridge foundational gaps. This is the way to a better future for the gaming industry. We are also very excited to highlight the tremendous amount of work developers have put into shipping their titles."

3XP will create a unique platform to support the growth and success of the Web3 gaming industry, which until now has lacked a dedicated marketing destination to preview upcoming gaming innovations and celebrate current successes.

Community Gaming will join the 3XP Gaming Expo as an official esports partner, with its platform set to power 3XP tournament payouts and exhibitor rewards via its newly launched Questing XPeditions portal.

"3XP will be the much needed destination that showcases the incredibly promising pipeline of upcoming titles," said Chris Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming. "The last cycle was marked by a lack of quality games, flawed tokenomics, the PFP craze, and flat out scams that have damaged gamers' perceptions of the viability of Web3 gaming. It's time to support the growth and success of the Web3 gaming industry."

Expo attendees can expect an engaging experience that features:

Game announcements from the industry's top game developers, featuring content-rich cinematics and gameplay on a full production stage streamed live to Twitch.tv.

Immersive booths that elevate gameplay demos and products, putting controllers and consoles in the hands of players.

Dedicated networking spaces for investors and B2B conversations.

An Esports Arena, Powered by Brave, featuring live competitions with Twitch streamers and the top competitors in Web3 gaming.

Panels and presentations from the Web3 gaming industry's leading thinkers and personalities.

"At 3XP, we believe in pushing the boundaries of the gaming industry, bridging the gap between mainstream and blockchain gamers," said David Garpenstahl, co-founder and COO of 3XP. "Our expo is designed with the goal of creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere filled with game demos, tournaments, panels and presentations. We want all attendees, whether they are gamers, investors, or industry insiders, to leave our expo feeling inspired and confident to join the web3 gaming revolution. Our vision is clear: 3XP is committed to driving the continued growth of the Web3 gaming industry, making it more accessible to the mainstream market."

More official event partners and confirmed game developers will be announced in the coming weeks. Pricing for 2-day tickets starts at $299, a more affordable price point than typical Web3 events. To learn more about the 3XP Gaming Expo, please visit 3XP.gg and follow 3XP on Twitter @3XPgg.

About 3XP Gaming Expo

3XP's mission is to accelerate the growth and success of the Web3 gaming industry by bringing together innovative content and industry pioneers. In its quest to educate and entertain, 3XP will feature live esports tournaments, immersive gameplay booths, and networking opportunities for studios, investors, and gamers.

Visit 3XP.gg to learn more.

Follow on Twitter @3XPgg

About Game7

Game7 is a Web3 Gaming DAO created to accelerate the adoption of blockchain-enabled game economies, with a treasury with $500m in capital committed by BitDAO and Forte. The Game7 community will help shape capital allocation decisions, define gaming standards, and fund open-source software. Game7's mission is to make the future of GameFi business models sustainable by ensuring the interests of players and developers are aligned.

Visit Game7.io to learn more.

Follow on Twitter @G7_DAO

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3XP Gaming Expo