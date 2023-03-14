Arzeda's New Portfolio of ProSweet Enzymes™ Unlocks the Potential of Stevia by Efficiently Producing Reb D and M from Stevia Leaf Extract

Using the company's Intelligent Protein Design Technology™, Arzeda's ProSweet Enzymes™ deliver consistent purity and sweetness and improve efficiency when producing Reb D & Reb M

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the industry-leading Protein Design Company™, has successfully developed and scaled its ProSweet Enzymes™ that will allow sweetener companies to efficiently - and cost effectively - make Reb D and Reb M from stevia leaf extract.

The development and scale of these high-performance enzymes broadens the company's portfolio of enzymatic stevia solutions - and builds on Arzeda's work in 2022 and 2023 to efficiently scale and validate enzyme performance for the commercial extraction of Reb D and Reb M glycosides.

Arzeda's expanded portfolio of Reb D and Reb M ProSweet Enzymes™ comes on the heels of the company's development agreement with AAK , further expanding Arzeda's footprint within the food industry. The introduction of the new enzymes also comes at a time of increased industry demand and product innovation - as global stevia sales are expected to grow by nearly 10% over the next six years due to continued consumer demand for better-for-you alternatives to sugar.

"These breakthrough enzymes are poised to disrupt the food industry, as they offer an effective alternative to extracting once costly Reb D and M glycosides," said Alexandre Zanghellini, Ph.D., CEO of Arzeda. "We're excited to bring this solution to our existing partners - and the food industry as a whole - and are confident in the rapid adoption we'll achieve."

Arzeda's Intelligent Protein Design Technology™ is able to drive smarter innovation at scale by combining computational design, artificial intelligence and the company's proprietary technology to create novel enzymes.

"By utilizing our ProSweet Enzymes™, we're able to provide sweetener companies with a solution to the current limitations of Reb D and Reb M," said Scott Fabro, Senior Vice President of Arzeda. "We've created a portfolio of enzymatic solutions that - for the first time - provides a more efficient way to unlock the potential of using Reb D and Reb M in broader formulations, creating opportunities for innovation across every aisle of the grocery store."

About Arzeda

Arzeda harnesses the power of Intelligent Protein Design Technology™ - combining physics-based protein design and AI algorithms - to create and manufacture new designer proteins and enzymes that enhance our lives and protect our planet. In partnership with Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders, we develop healthy and sustainable products for the food & nutrition, advanced materials, and diagnostics & pharma industries globally - delivering on the promise of biotechnology. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com .

