B&G FOODS RELEASES FIRST OFFICIAL GIRL SCOUT COOKIE-INSPIRED SEASONING

Cookie Lovers Dreams Crumb True with Introduction of Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Seasoning Blend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&G Foods announced today the release of Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Seasoning Blend, a delicious new seasoning blend that is made up of dark cocoa, mint flavor, and fine cookie crumbles that combine to perfectly emulate the flavor of the popular Thin Mints® cookie. Now, fans of the beloved cookie can sprinkle the seasoning on just about anything, bringing their favorite flavor to new recipes, beverages, confections, and more. Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Seasoning Blend is now available nationwide at select retail locations with greater retailer rollout in late spring.

Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Seasoning Blend is a delicious new seasoning blend that is made up of dark cocoa, mint flavor, and fine cookie crumbles that combine to perfectly emulate the flavor of the popular Thin Mints® cookie. (PRNewswire)

"The demand for our fun flavored seasoning blends continues to grow, proving that consumers crave the flavors of their favorite cookies and sweets, and are eager to explore them in new forms," said Julie Gould, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Spices & Flavor Solutions, B&G Foods. "We're excited to license the Girl Scout Cookie flavors and launch a seasoning blend in a delicious and versatile cocoa and mint flavor, inspired by their #1 Girl Scout Cookie, Thin Mints. From milkshakes to cinnamon buns, party dips and beyond, we can't wait to see what fun recipes and uses consumers will create."

This Girl Scout Cookie™ inspired flavor is ideal for sprinkling on a variety of different foods and beverages, including brownies, cupcakes, pancakes, oatmeal, ice cream, coffee, hot cocoa and more.

"Thin Mints® is one of our most beloved cookie varieties, and we're excited to work with B&G Foods to bring its essence into seasoning form for the first time," said Wendy Lou, Chief Revenue Officer, GSUSA. "This seasoning product also presents the unique opportunity to enjoy the flavor of Thin Mints® cookies in all of your favorite recipes."

For more information about the release of Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Seasoning Blend, including fun recipe ideas, please visit: bgfoods.com/girlscouts.

For more information on Girl Scout cookies, please check with your local council, a registered Girl Scout you know, or use the cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth and purchase cookies.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

Media Contact:

Jessica Reich

Gillian Small PR

jessica@gilliansmallpr.com

201.526.4977

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&G Foods North America, Inc.