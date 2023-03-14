CHIPOTLE ADDS CHICKEN AL PASTOR TO MENUS IN THE U.S., CANADA, AND EUROPE

Chicken al Pastor is a new, craveable protein at Chipotle featuring the savory, satisfying flavor of adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime

The limited time offer joins Chipotle's signature Adobo Chicken on the line in Chipotle restaurants worldwide this week

Fans can experience Chicken al Pastor with a $0 delivery fee offer* for a limited time

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching Chicken al Pastor, a new protein option that levels up any go-to Chipotle order with a sophisticated flavor profile and elevated taste. This week, Chicken al Pastor is rolling out at Chipotle restaurants worldwide for a limited time, marking the first time the Company has launched a new menu innovation globally.

A Uniquely Chipotle Take on Al Pastor

According to a recent report, al pastor is one of the fastest growing Mexican dishes**. The same report also indicates that 43% of consumers choose to dine at restaurants with menu items that they cannot easily make at home, or do not make at home. Chipotle tapped into these recent consumer trends to bring fans a new, craveable menu innovation to spice up their go-to order with a uniquely Chipotle al pastor preparation.

Prepared in small batches throughout the day, Chicken al Pastor is made with humanely and Responsibly Raised® chicken, seasoned with a powerful marinade of Chipotle's signature adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple. It's finished with fresh lime, and hand-chopped cilantro to create a well-balanced flavor with just the right amount of heat. Chipotle's new chicken is juicy and aromatic with slightly smoky notes and a hint of fruitiness that evokes the flavor of traditional al pastor in a delicious way.

"Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We've put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It's where fire meets flavor."

Chicken al Pastor joins Chipotle's menu of customizable burritos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and tacos for fans to switch up their favorite entrée in a whole new way.

Globally Inspired Flavors On An International Stage

As Chipotle sets its sights on international growth, the brand is expanding access to its craveable menu innovations by launching Chicken al Pastor at all 3,200+ company-owned Chipotle restaurants worldwide. For the first time ever, Chipotle fans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany will simultaneously have access to Chipotle's latest menu innovation. Chipotle leveraged its stage-gate process to validate Chicken al Pastor before determining a rollout plan. Strong feedback from the 94-restaurant test in Denver and Indianapolis resulted in the brand proceeding with its first global launch plan.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

To celebrate its latest menu innovation, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee* on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from March 16 through March 26 in the U.S.

**SOURCE: Datassential: MenuTrends 2021.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 3,200 restaurants as of December 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

