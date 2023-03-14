Cydcor Is 10-Time Winner of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

Cydcor Is 10-Time Winner of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Business Journal 2022 List Highlights Top Companies.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydcor, the global leader in outsourced sales customer acquisition services, has been regularly honored as one of the Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal. As of their most recent acceptance of this award in 2022, Cydcor has been included ten times on the annual list – which recognizes the best employers throughout Los Angeles; benefiting the county's economy, workforce, and businesses.

Cydcor named Best Places to Work winner for the 10th time. (PRNewswire)

Cydcor ranked as one of the best employers in Los Angeles ; benefiting the area's economy, workforce, and businesses.

"Our business is successful because of our people, and we make a very conscious effort to consistently take steps to ensure we are the best company we can be for our team members," says Cydcor CEO and President Vera Quinn.

"The culture we have created at Cydcor is why we believe we are a great place to work. I am so proud of what we've created at Cydcor and that others have recognized it," states Quinn.

Hundreds of companies from across Los Angeles County participated in the LABJ's two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

First, weighted at 25% of the evaluation, each company was measured on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part was an employee survey to measure the employee experience and was worth 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings. "Because it is our team members evaluating us, we are extremely honored to earn this recognition," Quinn concludes.

Cydcor received high marks from its team members for:

Corporate culture and communications

Team Member relationships with their managers

Diversity and inclusion

Benefits

Role satisfaction

Training, technology, and professional development

Cydcor has many programs in place that its team members enjoy and distinguish the company from other employers in Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest city, including:

Community service opportunities

An on-site gym, snacks, and an open floor plan

Team building opportunities such as corporate games and team nights

Want to join Cydcor? Job opportunities at Cydcor can be found here. Learn more about Cydcor on Facebook , Twitter, or LinkedIn .

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com .

Media Contact: Gail Michalak, 805-277-5525, gmichalak@cydcor.com

Cydcor Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cydcor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cydcor