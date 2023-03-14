Erie Home Appoints Jenilee Common as Chief Executive Officer

Common's Proven P&L Leadership and Roofing Expertise Will Amplify Erie's Continued Momentum

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Home, a leading direct-to-consumer home solutions platform focused on providing residential re-roofing solutions in North America, today announced that it has appointed Jenilee Common as Chief Executive Officer. Pat Trompeter, Erie Home's Founder and former CEO, has been elevated to Chairman of the Board, while Randy Hamilton will continue to support the company's growth as President. The Erie Home team is excited to welcome Common's leadership in building world-class, multi-billion dollar businesses in the home improvement industry while honoring the legacy that Pat, Randy and the Erie Home team have built over the past 40 years.

Common brings over 20 years of experience in P&L leadership, sales, business strategy, pricing, supply chain management, and finance. She was most recently the Vice President and General Manager of Roofing Components at Owens Corning, a ~$10b global building and construction materials leader with approximately 19,000 employees across 31 countries, where she spent 11+ years. Prior to Owens Corning, Common served as a Controller at Eaton Corporation, a Fortune 500 multinational intelligent power management company. She spent the first half of her career with O-I, a leading global producer of glass packaging, where she was a Controller & Materials Manager. She received a B.A. from The University of Toledo and an Executive M.B.A. from Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.

"I'm honored that Pat and Gridiron Capital are entrusting me to lead Erie Home in this next phase of growth. I look forward to joining a world class team and continuing to deliver a differentiated, best-in-class direct-to-consumer residential product and service experience to homeowners across North America," Common said. "My personal ties to Toledo and experience in leading growing businesses focused on roofing and home improvement will allow me to take on this new challenge and execute on the growth strategy as the business continues to scale. I look forward to collaborating with Pat, Randy, and the rest of the senior leadership team to accelerate the company's significant momentum and preserve the strong culture they have established."

"Jenilee is a dynamic leader with an impressive history of building growing, world-class organizations. Her proven ability to lead multi-billion dollar divisions and her specific expertise in roofing is a great match for Erie Home as we continue our path towards becoming a billion dollar plus business," said Trompeter. "I look forward to continuing to support Jenilee and Erie Home through its next chapter of growth in my role as Chairman."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenilee as the new CEO of Erie Home and continue our partnership with Pat, Randy and the entire Erie Home team. The company has continued to scale through strong organic growth and a proven new office opening model that has solidified Erie as a national leader in home improvement. We look forward to working with Jenilee and we are confident her significant industry and operational experience will have a meaningful impact on Erie's success," said Tom Burger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gridiron Capital.

About Erie Home

For over 40 years, Erie Home has marketed, supplied and installed quality roofing and selective other residential products that enhance and protect the home and improve the value of the homeowners' most valuable asset. Founded in 1982, Erie Home has grown from its Midwest roots to become a national company that provides an end-to-end service and product solution to its customers by handling all aspects of the re-roofing and home improvement process. From lead generation to final installation, Erie Home oversees everything from start to finish, giving their customers the peace of mind that is associated with doing business with a company that offers hands-on expertise throughout every phase of the customer experience. Additional information is available on the company's website: www.eriehome.com.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. They help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values, and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the company's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

