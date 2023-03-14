Hapi Water, an Innovative Sugar-Free Beverage Line, Expands Distribution with Harris Teeter Grocery Chain

Company's motto is "the best-tasting sugar-free kids' drink ever made!"

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hapi Water , an innovative flavored water that offers the great-tasting flavors of childhood without sugar, calories, or compromising taste, is now on the shelves of the majority of Harris Teeter's 250 grocery stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and Washington.

Hapi Water's addition to Harris Teeter grocery stores is one of several major partnerships to be announced in the coming months.

"Harris Teeter, a leader in the grocery industry, selected Hapi Water because it aligns with the company's ethos to provide healthy, high-end products to their consumers," said Todd Fitzgerald, CEO of Hapi Drinks. "We are ecstatic about this partnership and look forward to welcoming new Hapi Water fans throughout the Southeast United States."

Hapi Water was created as a healthy alternative to the sugary beverages many kids tend to drink. Hapi Water has also become a go-to for adults, who are drawn to the great taste and healthy ingredients. With zero grams of sugar, a good source of Vitamin C and zero calories in every pouch, Hapi Water offers the healthiest flavored water product on the market.

Hapi Water's line of delicious, refreshing and fruit-flavored beverages is available in four delicious flavors: Sunny Strawberry Kiwi, Pure Punch, Apple Joy and Grape D'Vine. Hapi Water comes in convenient 6-ounce pouches and is sold in boxes of eight.

About Hapi Water

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co.(NYSE: KR), was co-founded in 1960 by North Carolina grocers W.T. Harris and Willis Teeter. Harris Teeter operates more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in seven states and the District of Columbia. In addition to its retail stores, Harris Teeter also owns grocery, frozen food, and perishable distribution centers in Greensboro, NC and Indian Trail, NC.

Harris Teeter is headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina and employs approximately 35,000 valued associates.

