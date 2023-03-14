Neurolief Appoints Experienced Finance Executive as Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolief, a medical neurotechnology innovator, announces the appointment of Anthony Borowicz as Chief Financial Officer.

"I'm very pleased to have Tony joining Neurolief," said Scott Drees, Neurolief CEO. "His extensive financial acumen and manufacturing operations experience coupled with his wealth of corporate development expertise will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of growth. Tony has spent his entire career in the medical device industry and has a demonstrated history of creating shareholder value and is adept at translating strategy into tangible actions and financial plans".

Mr. Borowicz has had a successful career in the medical device industry, serving executive leadership roles in strategy, finance, mergers & acquisitions and investor relations. Most recently he served as SVP of Strategy, Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Integer Holdings, a leading medical device outsource manufacturer serving the neuromodulation, cardiovascular and cardiac markets. Previously he served as the Company's Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations. Prior to Integer, Anthony served as Vice President of Finance for a division of Kendall Healthcare and as Vice President and CFO for Graphic Controls. He holds a Masters in Finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Niagara University.

"I'm very excited to have Tony join the Neurolief leadership team", said Amit Dar, Neurolief Founder & Chief Technology Officer. "His profile with solid financial and operational knowledge, coupled with his acuity for developing and executing strategic plans will be a great asset to the company. His previous experience on serving on the boards of various medical device startups and accessing capital markets will serve us well in our commercial growth".

"I'm excited to becoming part of the highly motivated leadership team at Neurolief," stated Tony. "The company is at an exciting inflection point with the launch of the Relivion® MG in the US. The device is a non-drug, wearable neuromodulation therapy that will address the large unmet need of millions of patients suffering from chronic neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. I am very much looking forward to developing the company further in delivering the best possible care to patients worldwide and creating a valuation premium for associates and shareholders".

About Neurolief

Neurolief is a neuromodulation company, dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from Neurological and Neuropsychiatric disorders such as migraine and depression. The company has designed and manufactures the Relivion device www.relivion.com which is the world's first neuromodulation system designed to concurrently stimulate the occipital and trigeminal nerve branches to modulate brain regions associated with migraine and depression. Currently FDA and CE approved for the acute treatment of migraine, Relivion is intended to provide a highly effective alternative to pharmaceutical therapies. The system also incorporates a patient mobile app and clinical software with cloud enabled data-tracking feature sets, enabling next generation AI incorporation. The company is currently pursuing additional FDA and CE mark approvals for migraine prevention and for treatment of major depression (MDD).

Neurolief Ltd. is headquartered in Netanya Israel, with US operations in Tampa FL, and is made up of highly experienced professionals in neuroscience, neuromodulation technology and the neurotech devices industry.

