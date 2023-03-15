Adela to present data demonstrating detection of multiple cancer types at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc. announced today that it will present data demonstrating the ability of its genome-wide methylome enrichment platform to detect multiple types of cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 14-19, 2023. The cohort to be presented is comprised of cancer cases (individuals with newly diagnosed treatment-naïve cancer) and age- and gender-matched non-cancer controls.

Adela is focused on the detection of cancer and other high-morbidity, high-mortality conditions through a blood test. (PRNewsfoto/Adela) (PRNewswire)

Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform has the potential to detect early-stage disease with best-in-class performance because of the breadth of information captured through the whole methylome approach. The platform specifically isolates the highly informative (methylated) regions of the genome, enabling it to more efficiently capture broad genomic information and preserve it during sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). The platform's potential advantage in detecting early-stage disease enables applications in both multi-cancer early detection and cancer management, including minimal residual disease detection and disease monitoring.

Presentation Details

Park, Ben MD, PhD et al.1 Development of a Genome-Wide Methylome Enrichment Platform for Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED)

Abstract number: 1030

Session date and time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023 1:30 - 5:00 PM ET

Location: Section 42 Poster Board Number 7

About Adela

Adela is focused on the detection of cancer and other high-morbidity, high-mortality conditions through a routine blood test. The company's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform captures information from small quantities of cell-free DNA and applies machine learning to detect and classify underlying disease. The platform specifically isolates the highly informative (methylated) regions of the genome through a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling it to more efficiently capture broad genomic information and preserve it during sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). The technology is initially being developed for use across the cancer continuum for detection and management, and in the future will be applied to other conditions beyond cancer. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, and RA Capital Management. Find more information at adelabio.com

1Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adela