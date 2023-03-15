THE NATIONAL QUILT MUSEUM CELEBRATES NATIONAL QUILTING DAY MARCH 18

Museum to host complimentary professional quilt evaluations and special seasonal exhibits

PADUCAH, Ky., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Quilt Museum , in partnership with The Quilt Alliance , are proud to be the coordinators of National Quilting Day , which occurs the third Saturday in March. March 18 marks this year's National Quilting Day. From its origination in 1992, this special day has grown into a global celebration for all quiltmakers and quilt enthusiasts alike.

To celebrate National Quilting Day, The National Quilt Museum will host complimentary verbal quilt evaluations on March 18. For visitors to the museum on National Quilting Day and beyond, the museum will display thoughtfully curated special exhibits from world-renowned industry trailblazers this spring and summer, including Kaffe Fassett, Velda Newman and Marilyn Badger.

Complimentary Verbal Quilt Evaluations

To commemorate National Quilting Day, the museum will offer complimentary verbal quilt evaluations by Vickie Coleman, Kentucky's only American Quilter's Society-certified quilt appraiser. Coleman will offer clues to the quilt's age, fabrics and techniques used in its construction, pattern name and general information about the era in which it was made. Information regarding the quilt's handling and care will also be shared. No specific values will be provided, however, if a quilt is valued greater than $250, information on obtaining a written appraisal will be offered. No appointment is necessary. Interested individuals may bring the quilt(s), limit three per person, to The National Quilt Museum on Saturday, March 18 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. View Coleman's biography here .

Special Seasonal Exhibits

In honor of National Quilting Day, The National Quilt Museum is proud to announce special seasonal exhibits from distinguished icons of the global contemporary quilting industry.

85 & Fabulous by Kaffe Fassett, through June 6, 2023

Kaffe Fassett is the undisputed genius of color. He has reigned supreme in textiles, patchwork, needle arts and more for over 50 years with his works appearing around the globe in Finland , Holland , Norway , Denmark , Sweden , Australia , Canada , Iceland and the U.S. As he reached a milestone birthday, this exhibit reflects on his influence as a textile designer and practitioner of contemporary crafts, which has encouraged quilters across the world to embrace the brilliance of color. Kaffe has been featured in British Vogue, collaborated with Missoni , and his unique garments have been commissioned and collected by Barbra Streisand , Lauren Bacall , Shirley Maclaine and H .R. H . Princess Michael of Kent to name a few. View Kaffe's biography here . Kaffe FassettquiltersKaffeMissoniBarbra StreisandBacallMaclaineKaffe's

Larger Than Life by Velda Newman , through July 11, 2023

Velda Newman is a contemporary quilt maker and fiber artist from Nevada City, CA. Her large-scale designs, portraying subjects from nature have been exhibited extensively throughout the U.S., Europe , Australia and Japan . Newman uses textiles and thread as other artists use paint and brush. Her primary source of inspiration is the natural world and her exquisitely crafted quilts reflect the detail and the design she finds there. Her quilt "HYDRANGEA" was selected as one of "the 100 Best Quilts of the 20th Century." View Newman's biography here . Velda

Showstopper by Marilyn Badger , April 7 - August 1, 2023

Award-winning quilt artist Marilyn Badger hand pieced her first quilt in 1978. Little did she know that would lead to a phenomenally successful 23-year career in the world of competitive quilting and traveling throughout the U.S., Canada , Australia and Japan teaching longarm classes. As a result, she became known as a pioneer in the longarm industry. She and her professional quilting techniques have been featured on over 60 PBS quilting shows. Learn more about Marilyn Badger here . Award-winning quilt artisthand pieced her first quilt in 1978. Little did she know that would lead to a phenomenally successful 23-year career in the world of competitive quilting and traveling throughout the U.S.,andteaching longarmlongarm

"It is an honor and a privilege for The National Quilt Museum to commemorate National Quilting Day each year," shares Matt Collinsworth, National Quilt Museum CEO. "This year's special exhibits are extraordinary and showcase some of the most exquisite artisanry and creativity that will inspire those far beyond the quilting industry."

The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson St., and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased upon arrival at the front desk, and complimentary parking is available on site. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. Those seeking additional information may visit quiltmuseum.org or call 270-442-8856.

About The National Quilt Museum:

The National Quilt Museum (NQM) is America's premier Quilt Museum, having received the National Designation by a congressional declaration in 2008. The National Quilt Museum collects and presents the finest work made by today's quilters from America and around the world. The museum provides national-class cultural services to diverse communities, both near and far, through exhibitions, educational programs, support of artists, and tourism development. For more information visit quiltmuseum.org .

