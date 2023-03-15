USC opens campus in the heart of Washington, D.C.

With the acquisition of a distinctive property in Washington, D.C., USC significantly expands its national presence. The university brings academic and research excellence, innovation and top talent to the nation's capital.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Southern California today announced the opening of the USC Capital Campus, to be housed in an iconic 60,000-square-foot, LEED-certified building. The property sits in Dupont Circle, a vital historic part of Washington, D.C.

The USC Capital Campus at 1771 N St. NW will host high-level conversations between national and global opinion leaders, analyzing the most pressing issues of the day. The campus will serve as a hub for researchers and policy experts as they take on national and global challenges. The campus will also foster closer collaboration with leading government and academic institutions.

"Today, USC has a new home in Washington, D.C. We are significantly expanding our academic excellence and innovative research on the East Coast," said USC President Carol Folt. "Washington, D.C., is the natural place for us to establish a thriving hub. It is a nexus for the arts, public policy organizations, research agencies and foundations. Washington, D.C., offers unparalleled opportunities for our experts, researchers and students to learn and listen, connect, and share views on the national stage."

The university will develop deep roots within the local community.

"USC is known for its service to the Los Angeles community, and we look forward to being an active participant in the civic life of Washington, D.C.," Folt said.

Located in the heart of Washington's Dupont Circle district, the Capital Campus marks a significant and historic milestone for the 142-year-old university.

The prominent Washington location puts USC at the center of global political and policy discussions, and the campus will serve as the university's bridge to embassies and diplomatic outposts. USC will strengthen and multiply student and faculty opportunities in the nation's capital with new undergraduate and graduate programs spanning the arts, education, sciences, government and journalism.

The Capital Campus will serve as a gathering place for prospective students and USC's 6,000 local-area alumni, while strengthening the university's ties to local high schools and community colleges.

"The USC Capital Campus will be catalytic for the northern end of D.C.'s Central Business District. The new campus fits into D.C.'s Comeback Plan as we emphasize the strong presence of 'Feds, Eds and Meds' in the district," said Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser. "We cannot wait to welcome Trojans to the nation's capital as together we 'fight on' for D.C.'s comeback."

The Capital Campus is housed in one of the district's most recognizable buildings. Designed to a LEED Gold standard, it includes state-of-the-art office space, multiple event venues, an expansive courtyard entrance and an outdoor rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Washington, D.C., skyline.

In addition to classrooms, USC plans to add multiple study areas, conference rooms, a theater and USC bookstore.

President Folt will host a grand opening ceremony next month featuring the Trojan Marching Band with remarks by the mayor, USC Board of Trustees Chair Suzanne Nora Johnson, USC Trustee Fred Ryan and USC Price School of Public Policy Dean Dana Goldman.

The University of Southern California (USC) is one of the world's leading research universities, home to 22 academic schools, as well as leading institutes and centers, ranging from performance and visual arts, journalism and engineering, to education, business and the sciences. USC operates an extensive medical enterprise, including four hospitals, 100 clinics and 8,500 employees. USC is an anchor institution in the City of Los Angeles and Southern California with 49,000 students representing all 50 states, 133 countries and 28,000 faculty and staff. Founded in 1880, USC is known for high-quality, student-centered academics, research advancements, notable alumni, vibrant campus life, diverse student body, dominant athletics and school spirit. (Read more.)

