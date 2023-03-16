Appian Opens New Offices in Mexico, Portugal, and Promotes Miguel Gonzalez to Lead Iberia and LATAM

MEXICO CITY, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the opening of its first Latin America (LATAM) office in Mexico and the expansion of its Iberia operations to Portugal. Situated in Mexico City, the new office will provide a base for Appian to collaborate more closely with partners and deliver end-to-end process automation for its regional customers. In addition, Appian continues its local recruitment to serve its growing list of LATAM customers and partners.

Pavel Zamudo-Ramirez, Chief Customer Officer at Appian (PRNewswire)

Appian today announced the opening of its first LATAM office in Mexico and expanding its Iberia operations to Portugal.

"Many companies in Mexico benefit from our technology and are already Appian customers," said Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez, Chief Customer Officer at Appian. "We look forward to working with our partners and recruiting the brightest minds in the region to deliver high impact and success for customers in Latin America."

As part of this expansion, Appian has appointed and promoted Miguel A. Gonzalez Serrano to Regional VP Iberia and LATAM. With over 15 years of experience in the technology industry, Gonzalez has a proven track record of building strong relationships with customers and delivering exceptional results. In addition, Appian has announced the appointment of Julio Campoy Folgoso as the Regional Vice President in Iberia for Broad Markets, who will manage the sales teams in Spain and Portugal.

Miguel opened the Appian Iberia office in Spain and has been with the company since 2016. Appian Iberia quickly became the second largest office within Appian EMEA with employee growth of 864% in the last five years and offices in Madrid, Seville, and now Lisbon. Under his leadership, Appian Iberia counts many public sector organizations and large public companies from Spain's IBEX 35 stock market index as customers, including banks and financial services companies . In his new expanded role, he will be responsible for driving Appian's growth and success in LATAM.

"We are thrilled to promote Miguel Gonzalez to Regional Vice President of Iberia and LATAM," said Charlie Thompson, Senior Vice President of EMEA and LATAM at Appian. "Miguel's extensive experience in the technology industry, his passion and commitment to customers is invaluable as we continue to grow in these regions."

Please visit our website and contact us if you want to unleash digital innovation, drive efficiency, and connect customers, employees, and systems in end-to-end processes on the Appian Platform .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter , LinkedIn .

Follow Appian Iberia on Twitter .

Miguel A. Gonzalez Serrano, Area Vice President of Iberia and LATAM, Appian (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Appian