CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE ACHIEVES ANOTHER INDUSTRY MILESTONE AS IT BECOMES FIRST CRUISE LINE TO SAIL 100 MILLION GUESTS

MIAMI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line has 100 million reasons to celebrate after announcing today it achieved a major milestone for the industry as the first cruise line to embark 100 million guests since its first sailing. Carnival President Christine Duffy visited Carnival Sunrise today as guests boarded the ship at PortMiami, where the cruise line was founded, to thank them for choosing fun since 1972 and making Carnival the world's most popular cruise line.

Carnival President Christine Duffy, the Clifford Family and Carnival Sunrise Captain Luca Cherchi (PRNewswire)

The milestone was commemorated as Debi and David Clifford, who are vacationing from Ohio and representing Carnival guests everywhere as the 100 millionth, boarded the ship with their family. They were recognized with fanfare from Duffy and the ship's team members, who are led by Captain Luca Cherchi. Other guests embarking on the cruise were able to take part in the festivities as well – and take special photos signifying how each is "One in 100 Million."

"We're the first cruise line to meet this incredible mark of 100 million guests and I believe it is a testament to the fun, inclusive atmosphere our valued guests and our extraordinary team members have created together on board our ships for the past 51 years," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "There is certainly much more fun to come. We're continuing to grow our operations at a rapid pace – with three ships joining our fleet by the spring of next year."

The company's new Carnival Celebration is already proving popular with guests in its first few months of sailing from Miami, and now the cruise line is preparing for another ship to debut in May. Carnival Venezia will expand Carnival's New York offerings from seasonal to year-round and bring to life a host of all-new "Carnival Fun Italian Style" experiences. Later this year, Carnival Jubilee, a third sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, will join the fleet and sail from Galveston, Tex. In the spring of 2024, Carnival Firenze, sister ship to Carnival Venezia, will begin offering year-round cruises from Long Beach, Calif.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. For over 50 years, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is in an exciting period of growth with the addition of three ships over the next two years.

