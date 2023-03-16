GigaStar, a Startup Bringing YouTube Creators and Fans Together as Partners, Completes a $4.8 Million Seed Round

Funding will support GigaStar's goal of empowering YouTube creators with streamlined access to fan funding, innovative fan engagement, and potential long-term royalties

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar, a startup on a mission to fuel human creativity by empowering creators and fans to grow as partners in shared success, announced today that it has completed a $4.8M Seed funding round, which includes the conversion of a SAFE funding round raised in 2022.

"This is what the democratization of the creator economy looks like" - Rick Tomsic , manager of Tomsic Holdings

GigaStar gives creators streamlined access to fan funding, innovative fan engagement, and potential long-term royalties by leveraging blockchain technology; YouTube creators can monetize their future capital by offering fans rights to a percentage of their channel's potential future revenue, represented by Channel Revenue Tokens (CRTs).

Through Regulation Crowdfunding offerings listed by GigaStar Market, fans can invest in a creator's journey via revenue sharing securities to partner in their success and unlock perks. Investors can review the terms, features, and risks of loss on the creator's respective offering page.

Participants in this funding round include DV Crypto VC, Tomsic Holdings, Nameless Ventures, and Belvedere Strategic Capital.

GigaStar investor Jared Vegosen, Co-Founder of DV Group LLC, comments: "GigaStar is set to empower a new Web3 generation of YouTube creators to finance their ambitions, and do what they love – all while transforming their fans into an army of promoters. We're excited to support GigaStar in its journey to disrupt the creator economy."

"GigaStar has streamlined a traditionally complex process to support entrepreneurs in the creator economy," said GigaStar investor and entrepreneur Rick Tomsic, manager of Tomsic Holdings. "YouTube creators will be able to issue their own private revenue share offerings. This is what the democratization of the creator economy looks like and we believe in GigaStar's value creation model."

Funding will support the development of GigaStar's flagship solutions: GigaStar Market, GigaStar Portfolio, and its planned secondary market platform. The company anticipates a soft launch in March, followed by a full-scale go-to-market in Q2 2023. GigaStar is the parent company of GigaStar Market, a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and registered as a Funding Portal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GigaStar's founding members include serial entrepreneurs who previously built trading technology firms, AI platforms, and YouTube creator agencies, and collectively operate with 50+ years of financial technology and creator agency experience.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing YouTube Creators and Fans together as partners in revenue sharing securities. Fans can invest in YouTube Creators to support their channel's future, unlock special perks, and share in the Creator's journey. GigaStar leverages blockchain technology to give Creators streamlined access to funding, a new way to innovate Fan engagement, and the potential to bolster channel growth by transforming thousands of their fans into an army of promoters. Learn more at https://gigastar.io.

Creator Networks, Inc.(dba GigaStar). GigaStar is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market), an SEC registered funding portal member of FINRA, and GigaStar Technologies LLC, offering blockchain and smart contract solutions via GigaStar Portfolio.

Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of your entire investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

