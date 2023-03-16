GT Medical Technologies Names Dr. Michael A. Garcia as Chief Medical Officer

TEMPE, Ariz., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. has appointed Michael A. Garcia, MD, MS, as its Chief Medical Officer.

"I believe this company is going to make a big difference for patients, and I'm honored to become part of it."

In his new role, Dr. Garcia will expand the GammaTile® Therapy clinical study pipeline, support research and development, lead medical affairs, and promote additional efforts for expanding the evidence-based use of GammaTile Therapy and its incorporation into oncology care guidelines.

Dr. Garcia holds a bachelor's and master's degree in Biological Sciences from Stanford University and earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. Prior to joining GT Medical Technologies, Dr. Garcia was an Associate Professor in Radiation Oncology at the Barrow Neurological Institute, a leading neurological disease treatment and research institution.

"Caring for patients with brain tumors has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. While walking with patients and their families during their treatment journey, I've seen that they desperately need better treatment options," said Dr. Garcia.

Dr. Garcia continued, "I'm so impressed with the work being done at GT Medical Technologies, especially for research and development, clinical trial design, and trial enrollment. I'm inspired by the shared purpose and dedication of the people here to improve the lives of patients with brain tumors. I believe this company is going to make a big difference for patients, and I'm honored to become part of it."

GammaTile Therapy is FDA-cleared to deliver radiation therapy in patients with newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors as well as recurrent brain tumors. Approximately 200,000 patients in the U.S. are diagnosed with brain cancer each year. GammaTiles are bioresorbable collagen tiles embedded with radiation sources. This latest advancement in brain tumor treatment has shown favorable clinical outcomes in patients with glioblastomas, metastatic brain tumors, and aggressive meningiomas.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Garcia join our team and continue to build on our purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors," said Matthew Likens, GT Medical Technologies president and CEO. "From his sterling educational and clinical background, including a medical residency at the University of California, San Francisco, to his practical experience at the world's largest neurological treatment institution, Dr. Garcia's commitment to improving patient care is consistent with our corporate purpose. He will help drive GammaTile Therapy to become a new standard of care for patients with operable brain tumors."

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. FDA-cleared GammaTile is Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) that treats patients with all types of newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This "one-and-done" treatment eliminates the need for one to six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy, allowing patients to go about their daily lives without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in more than 80 hospitals, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

