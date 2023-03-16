The Lukens Company Announces Addition of Capin Alexander as National Director, Nonprofit

ARLINGTON, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), an industry-leading marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising strategies, today announced the addition of Capin Alexander as National Director of Nonprofit.

Capin Alexander (PRNewswire)

We're confident that her considerable talents will elevate our agency and deliver results for our clients.

With more than a decade of senior-level agency experience partnering with some of the country's most impactful nonprofits—including Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and American Red Cross—Alexander has a track record of empowering clients with unique data-driven strategies that enhance their financial results while also forging meaningful bonds with their donors.

In her new role, Alexander will drive business development efforts and put her considerable expertise to work for key account management teams, ensuring TLC's current roster of valued client partners all benefit from her deep knowledge of marketing tactics, affinity for innovation, and passion for making the world a better place.

Commenting on Alexander's appointment, TLC's President & Managing Partner Seth Colton said, "There are two kinds of nonprofits in America: those who love Capin Alexander, and those who haven't been able to work with her. We're thrilled to have her join TLC, and we're confident that her considerable talents will elevate our agency and deliver results for our clients."

"I'm proud to join such a passionate team of marketers who are helping inspiring organizations raise vital revenue and create meaningful donor experiences," added Alexander. "TLC has a reputation for going the extra mile in support of nonprofits, and that's the kind of mentality that's always appealed to me. I'm eager to help make a lasting impact."

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions.

