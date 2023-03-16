Oral Care Brand Bitvae Celebrates World Oral Health Day With a Collection of High-Quality, Easy-to-Use Products Accessible to All

The oral care brand joins dentists, professionals and individuals around the world to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining good oral health at every stage of life.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvae, a brand dedicated to making its customers' oral care routine easy and enjoyable with high-performance products, is uniting with dentists and individuals around the world on March 20 in honor of World Oral Health Day.

(PRNewswire)

World Oral Health Day is the largest global awareness campaign on oral health and was created by the FDI World Dental Federation. Under the slogan "Be proud of your mouth", the 2023 celebration focuses on the importance of mouth care at every stage of life.

"Good oral health is essential to general health, well-being and quality of life", says Hugh, founder and CEO of Bitvae. "As a brand that offers oral care products for the entire family, we have a responsibility to not only offer high-quality and innovative products, but also to empower our customers with the knowledge, tools and confidence to ensure good oral health from an early age."

Last year, two of Bitvae's Electric Toothbrushes, the D2 Electric Toothbrush and the S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush, received the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. With over 2,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon, these electric toothbrushes are uniquely designed to cater to their savvy customers while remaining extremely accessible.

"Bitvae receiving this coveted designation lets our customers know that the D2 Electric Toothbrush and S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush rise to the level of safety and effectiveness that dental professionals recommend", said Hugh. "As a company that has been in the oral hygiene industry for more than five years, our goal remains to deliver high-performance oral care products that are both affordable and easy to use."

Hugh's vision of providing oral care products for a complete routine guides the company's product development strategy, as seen in its recently launched the C2 Portable Water Flosser. Rising to the Amazon bestseller ranking after only a few months on the market, this oral irrigator removes up to 99.9% of food debris and dental plaque and is a perfect complement to brushing.

Many of the brand's new products come as a direct request from its customers, as Hugh explains: "Keeping in very close communication with our users and ambassadors helps us understand their real needs. For example, for our users, having a great smile is a priority as it helps boost their self-confidence and a great smile generally means whiter teeth. However, many of them are concerned about sensitivity."

With this feedback in mind, Bitvae recently launched its own kit of Teeth Whitening Strips for sensitive teeth. Made with natural minerals and revolutionary ingredients like Dead Sea salt, these whitening strips not only whiten like a professional-grade treatment, but also strengthen tooth enamel and reduce sensitivity.

"Ultimately, we are advocates for oral health, and our work goes beyond the products we offer." Hugh continues: "We not only want to help customers change the way they view oral care, but we also strive to add value to the oral care industry through innovation, high quality standards, and social responsibility."

About Bitvae

Established in 2022, Bitvae is committed to making oral care easy and enjoyable. Bitvae infuses the latest technologies into thoughtful products that fit into their customers' lifestyles and are perfect for use at home and on the go.

Bitvae relies on its community of loyal customers, product ambassadors and dental professionals to help them understand what matters to their users so they can create a product and experience that is valuable and enjoyable in their daily lives.

For more information, check out Bitvae's storefront on Amazon and stay up to date with the brand on Instagram and TikTok (@bitvae.official).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitvae