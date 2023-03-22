Roomvu passes 110,000 Real Estate agents while Partnering with LA Based Realtor Association

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Since its inception in 2020 roomvu video content platform has acquired over 110,000 real estate professionals. Funded by a Former Top Producer realtor in Vancouver, Canada, the platform initially served as a niche market insights video solution for Real Estate Agents. But throughout the past 3 years, the content has expanded to images and stories as well ads. The platfrom now also has over 3000 Mortgage Brokers and Loan Officers using the product. The Web-based solution also now provides Social Media Management, Digital ads, and Email marketing to distribute the content it creates.

Roomvu is proud to announce its partnership with the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS®, Inc. (SRAR). SRAR is a leading Real Estate organization representing over 12,000 real estate professionals in Southern California. The partnership allows roomvu's content to be integrated within SRAR's state-of-the-art internal systems, allowing agents to Single Sign On and also manage their social media through the platform. Roomvu will also provide interactive market insight videos based on SRAR's data for all agents.

Here are what most agents face when trying to market their business on social media:

Agents are not consistently posting on social media. Agents run out of local content to post, which leads back to problem #1.

This leads to agents doing little to nothing at all (even if the brokerage creates content for them)

roomvu's technology allows for a consistent flow of Hyper-Local Content Across Multiple Channels. The platform creates Hyperlocal videos, customized to each agent and automatically posts it on every agent's social media Inc: Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok! The partnership allows for all agents within SRAR to get 1 free social media post per week on Facebook, Twitter, or Linkedin, as well as access to exclusive discounts to upgrade courtesy of SRAR.

"The world of digital and social marketing is ever evolving. roomvu has always tried to stay ahead of the trends on Digital Media Marketing for Real Estate, and this addition is the next step in that direction that broadens our marketing focus beyond agents," says Sam Mehrbod, Founder and CEO of roomvu. "We know that agents and brokerages already have millions of things to do on their plate. So we do what we do best, Creating Powerful Content. This is our largest partnership todate, empowering more agents, to start posting on social media , start a conversation with their audience, and bring them more visibility"

"SRAR is constantly looking for ways to offer our members the newest technology and resources to help them succeed." Says Rich Pisani, 2023 President of SRAR. "We are excited to add a best-in-class social media provider that is also part of NAR's REACH Canada class of 2022."

About roomvu

Roomvu.com is the pioneer in Video Marketing for Real Estate Agents & Mortgage Brokers, Backed by the USA's National Association of Realtors. Roomvu generates Localized & Relevant Content for over 110,000 agents across and USA & Canada. It produces hyper-local content to automate Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, CRM and Digital Ads for real estate professionals.

About Southland Regional Association of REALTORS:

The Southland Regional Association of REALTORS is the "voice for real estate" in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys. Their mission is to support members in serving their community with the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, and to champion real property rights and pathways to homeownership for all.

