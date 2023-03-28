Cesium Announces $1 Million Ecosystem Grants

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesium has announced one million dollars in funding to promote innovation, interoperability, and collaboration in the 3D geospatial ecosystem.

"Ever since the earliest days of open source CesiumJS, the community has consistently inspired us by what they built with 3D geospatial and how they connect together an open and interoperable ecosystem," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi. "Well over a decade later, we believe 3D geospatial is only entering its prime for innovation and adoption across many markets. We hope Cesium Ecosystem Grants spark creativity, encourage risk taking, and help launch your game-changing ideas. It's an honor for Cesium to be able to give back in this capacity."

Unrestricted grants of $5,000 - $50,000 will be awarded, with recipients retaining ownership of their IP. Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis and evaluated based on potential impact on the 3D geospatial community.

Themes may include but are not limited to:

Open source contributions - to Cesium or the 3D geospatial ecosystem;

Open Standards, multi-project integrations, documentation, or open data.

Academic curriculum development;

3D geospatial projects for the social good.

Visit Cesium Ecosystem Grants to learn more and apply.

About Cesium - 3D Geospatial for the Metaverse

Cesium is the open 3D geospatial platform for the metaverse. Cesium created 3D Tiles, the open standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial data. With offerings like the open source Cesium for Unreal and Cesium for Unity plugins, we're empowering creators to build digitized worlds with real-world data at scale.

