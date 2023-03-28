Climb Credit Named one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2023 by The Financial Times

Climb—a leader in accessible career advancement—is again named one of the top 500 fastest growing companies.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climb Credit, a mission-driven FinTech company focused on expanding access to career-advancing education, has been named by The Financial Times as one of the Americas' fastest-growing companies in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Climb Credit) (PRNewswire)

Released annually by the publication, The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 examines public data from over 7,000 public companies across 20 countries, to rank the top 500 with the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021.

"As more people look to skills-based training to advance in careers and meet workforce needs, our mission to expand access to these types of programs is more important than ever," says Casey Powers, CEO of Climb. "It's exciting to see the results of our team's work and dedication in the number of learners and education programs we've been able to assist, which will only allow us to help even more people reach their career goals."

First founded in 2014, Climb has since expanded to an office in Nevada as well as New York; has broadened the types of career training programs they're able to support, along with several payment solutions for these programs; and recently announced the launch of ClimbTalent , a new career development platform to connect tech talent from their existing upskiller and career-switcher community with employers, staffing companies, and recruiters looking to hire job-ready talent with diverse career and educational backgrounds.

To date, they have funded the education of nearly 70,000 learners who have attended programs that range from software engineering to medical assisting, from cyber security to truck driving, and more. They have also partnered with over 350 education programs that specialize in career transformation, career exploration, and upskilling.

Going forward, Climb intends to continue this upward momentum through the further development and iteration of their career development platform, as well as the consistent growth of their career training payment options.

About Climb

Climb (NMLS# 1240013) is an innovative student payment platform that makes career advancement more accessible, affordable, and accountable than ever before. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential – no matter what their credit profile – Climb utilizes a proprietary return-on-investment calculation to identify and evaluate programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to benefit their graduates. Then they provide learners with payment options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career training. Recognizing the dynamic and rapidly-changing needs of our workforce, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, heavy machine operation to data science, and culinary arts to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb and its partner schools are committed to providing access to valuable, cost effective education that enable individuals to reach their career goals and own their next chapter. For more information, visit https//climbcredit.com or follow @ClimbCredit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Climb Credit