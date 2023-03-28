Major Self-Storage Expansion in Upper East Side, New York City

Manhattan Mini Storage Announces Expansion Plans to Add 65,000 Square Feet of Self-Storage in Upper East Side.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Mini Storage is expanding its reach on the Upper East Side with plans to repurpose the former CMX Cinema into self-storage. The 6-level conversion will add 65,000 net rentable square feet of storage and 1,200 climate-controlled units to the area by 2024.

Manhattan Mini Storage has taken a strong stance on green building practices and sustainable construction solutions with this project. Weyen Burnam, Global Director of Real Estate said, "Upcycling unused or vacant buildings into self-storage has a very low impact on the environment and we will operate with high efficiency practices." The company also announced plans to reduce energy consumption through LED lighting and high efficiency HVAC systems.

The expansion will add to the existing Manhattan Mini Storage facility located at 420 E 62nd Street and feature two industrial grade elevators and fully enclosed loading bays for customer convenience.

Boasting an impressive monthly traffic count of over half a million vehicles and countless pedestrians, 62nd Street is the prime location to own real estate in one of New York's most desired neighborhoods.

"This expansion of our existing property provides an opportunity for growth in one of the most coveted neighborhoods where self-storage is otherwise difficult to enter. We look forward to expanding our storage offering in Lenox Hill and the Upper East Side and growing a bigger presence in Manhattan." Alex Burnam, Global Director of Acquisitions.

The project is currently in development and expected to be completed by 2024. With this upcoming expansion, Manhattan Mini Storage continues its commitment towards providing safe and secure storage solutions for customers throughout New York City.

Manhattan Mini Storage is committed to providing customers with an exceptional experience and looks forward to continuing to be a part of the vibrant Upper East Side community.

About Manhattan Mini Storage: Manhattan Mini Storage is the largest provider of self-storage solutions in NYC. With 16 locations in Manhattan, the company offers a variety of storage units to meet any need - from short-term to long-term, climate controlled to 24/7 access facilities. For more information, visit their website at

