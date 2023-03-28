Schneider Electric, Boston University Set New Standard for Sustainable Buildings

All-electric Center for Computing and Data Sciences leverages Schneider Electric expertise, technology

The Center is the largest net-zero building in Boston

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been selected as the sustainability partner for the Boston University Center for Computing and Data Sciences. The newly completed education center sets a new standard for sustainable, all electric buildings in Boston and is the city's largest net-zero building.

Schneider Electric and Boston University Set New Standard for Sustainable Buildings (PRNewswire)

Boston University will heat and cool the 345,000 square-foot property with 31 geothermic wells and all of its electricity will be supplied via a long-term campus procurement with a wind farm in South Dakota. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Building Offering serves as the building management system (BMS) and is supported by EcoStruxure™ Building Advisor's Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD) platform for continuous commissioning. Both of these systems will allow building management to closely monitor and control energy use throughout the state-of-the-art building.

Schneider Electric, an expert partner for carbon-neutral buildings

Boston's Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO) requires all large buildings to gradually reduce emissions to net-zero operations by 2050. Ordinances such as BERDO are proliferating to help guide organizations toward carbon neutrality.

"Organizations in Boston and around the country are under immense pressure to reduce their carbon emissions as part of broader climate action plans, however, developing and executing sustainable building construction and operation plans can be daunting," said Estelle Monod, Buildings Segment President, Schneider Electric. "Boston University has proven to be a leader in this space, and Schneider Electric is proud to leverage our expertise and market-leading technology to help the university and other customers execute their sustainability missions."

Schneider Electric remains a market leader in supporting net zero, electrification, and sustainability solutions. Boston University has proven to be an ideal partner, as the institution has set its own aggressive climate goals through its Climate Action Plan, which exceeds those set by the city, targeting net carbon neutrality by 2040.

"Schneider Electric has proven to be an invaluable partner in the developing our university's first true net zero building, and we're proud to serve as an example of what's possible for the rest of the city," said Elijah Ercolino, Executive Director of Planned Maintenance & Engineering, Boston University. "Not only will the new Center for Computing and Data Sciences serve as a vital resource for students, but the building's geothermal system is demonstrating the strategy for decarbonizing building operations."

As more organizations seek to reduce energy consumption in new and existing buildings, they'll require expert partners. Schneider Electric meets smart building needs with its robust service delivery model and technology offerings, ensuring any organization can develop, control and maintain efficient building energy use.

To learn more about Schneider Electric's climate commitments along with how the company is helping customers in Boston and beyond meet net zero goals and regulations, visit here. Find out more about the new Boston University Center for Computing & Data Sciences here.

