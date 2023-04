FDA Roundup: March 31, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA authorized marketing for Happiest Baby, Inc.'s SNOO Smart Sleeper, an over-the-counter infant sleep system. The SNOO Smart Sleeper bassinet plus the SNOO Sleep sack are jointly intended to facilitate a supine position (lying flat on the back) during sleep for infants up to six months of age who are not yet able to roll over consistently. According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, infants who are placed in a supine sleep position are at a lower risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome/Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SIDS/SUID). As part of the device's evaluation, the FDA reviewed data comparing the incidence of reported SIDS/SUID in SNOO users to historical CDC SIDS/SUID data. Although this data comparison was not sufficient to determine whether the device could prevent SIDS/SUID, the data did demonstrate the device did not increase the risk of SIDS/SUID in the study population. Therefore, the device is not intended to prevent or reduce the risk of SIDS/SUID. At this time, there are no infant sleep systems or infant positioners authorized for marketing by the FDA to prevent or reduce the risk of SIDS/SUID. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development recommend that the best way to reduce the chance of SIDS/SUID is to create a safe sleep environment for a baby.