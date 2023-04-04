VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edraw, a Wondershare Company, a leading provider of creative software and brainstorming software company, is honored to welcome all participants in two product tutorial webinars. During the session, it will demonstrate how Edraw can help the organization leaders, small business owners, intrapreneurs, CIOs, etc. to understand idea change and real-time collaboration in a hybrid work environment.

These webinars are designed to help organizations embrace the hybrid working era and unleash their teams' creativity with collaborative mind mapping and diagramming tools.

On April 4th at 4:00 PM Hong Kong Time, EdrawMind will be joining the Microsoft365 ISV Showcase in Microsoft Teams with the title of "High Levels of Team Cooperation, Unleash Creativity with EdrawMind". Attendees will learn about digitalized and structured creative thinking, simultaneous idea exchange, and easy file sharing with team space. To register, please visit: https://aka.ms/M365v543EXT-Register

Wondershare Edraw Offering Webinar to Onboarding SMB and Enterprise Leaders to Embrace Hybrid Working Era (PRNewswire)

On April 6th at 4:00 PM Hong Kong Time, EdrawMax will be joining the Microsoft365 ISV Showcase in Microsoft Teams with the title of "Collaborative Diagramming and Project Management with EdrawMax". Attendees will gain valuable insights into the benefits of adopting diagramming software, real-time collaboration diagramming, and visualizing ideas with EdrawMax. To register, please visit: https://aka.ms/M365v542EXT-Register

"We're excited to offer these webinars to our SMB and Enterprise clients," Said Edwin Wang, Product Director of Wondershare EdrawMind., "At Wondershare EdrawMind, we're passionate about empowering teams to do their best work, whether they're in the office, at home, or on-the-go. Our onboarding webinar is an opportunity for potential clients to learn more about our user-friendly mind mapping software, and how it can help them visualize ideas, streamline workflows, and collaborate more effectively."

The webinars are free to attend and open to anyone interested in learning more about Edraw's collaborative diagramming and brainstorming tools.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMind is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, and iOS. Trusted by over 25 million users and reputable brands, EdrawMind helps ignite ideas, harness chaos, and drive better results. EdrawMind supports English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Russian. Pricing starts from US$39 semi-annually.

Wondershare EdrawMax is a powerful all-in-one diagramming tool that allows users to create a wide range of diagrams, charts, and visuals. It offers advanced features such as collaboration tools, cloud storage, and real-time collaboration, which makes it ideal for individuals, teams, and organizations of all sizes. It is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. Pricing starts from US$69 semi-annually.

For the latest EdrawMind and EdrawMax news and updates, please visit our website or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

