HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS CELEBRATES 25 YEARS WITH A $25 MILLION DONATION TO PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH

Hyundai Hope On Wheels announces plans to award $25 million in research and programmatic grants to commemorate its 25 th anniversary

This year's donation marks the organization's $225 million lifetime donation total

Hyundai Hope On Wheels names newest National Youth Ambassador Raynie Clark to join fellow ambassador Oliver Foster

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, celebrates its 25th anniversary in its long-standing fight against childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, the organization is one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry. In honor of this milestone, Hyundai Hope On Wheels today announced plans to award $25 million in research grants this year, its largest donation in a single year, bringing its total giving to $225 million since its inception.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassadors Raynie Clark and Oliver Foster are photographed on February 21, 2023 (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai Hope On Wheels is honored to have reached this milestone, which humbly started as a local initiative in New England 25 years ago," said Kevin Reilly, vice chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of Alexandria Hyundai. "While we are proud of this growth and the significant advancements in pediatric cancer research, we remain as unwaveringly dedicated to our goals of funding research and creating awareness as when we started. The resilience of pediatric cancer fighters, survivors, and their families inspires us to continue this journey and strengthen our commitment to bring hope and put an end to childhood cancer."

In 2022, Hyundai Hope On Wheels appointed executive director John Guastaferro to build on the organization's achievements and advance its mission into the future. This year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels is set to surpass 1,300 research and programmatic grants to over 175 hospital and research institutions over its 25-year history. Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards grants in three categories to researchers at eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions, which are focused on improving outcomes, treatments, and support for children diagnosed with cancer.

In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will introduce two new categories of grants to provide bridge funding for National Institute of Health grant applicants and to expand support in more regions across the United States with engagement from local Hyundai dealers. Now with five categories of grants, Hope On Wheels will help sustain and strengthen research for projects underway and increase its support to more institutions nationwide.

"While we are thrilled that we are now able to cure around 80 percent of children with cancer, our goal is to get to 100 percent," said Dr. Dan Wechsler, a long-standing member of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee. "Appropriate funding is critical to ensure that doctors, scientists, and institutions continue their cutting-edge research. I applaud Hyundai Hope On Wheels for its dedication to and perseverance in advancing pediatric cancer research – particularly for young investigators – and look forward to continuing efforts to cure and support as many pediatric cancer patients as possible."

New National Youth Ambassador

Raynie Clark, a 10-year-old from a town outside Las Vegas, Nevada, was announced as the newest National Youth Ambassador from a nationwide search. Throughout the year, Raynie will travel with her fellow National Youth Ambassador Oliver Foster to children's hospitals to inspire others to join the fight against childhood cancer. Oliver was selected as the 2022-2024 National Youth Ambassador, while Raynie will serve as the 2023-2025 ambassador. This year marks the return of appointing two ambassadors to jointly represent the organization and share their stories of courage and hope since 2020. Learn more about Raynie's and Oliver's inspirational stories on our website.

To celebrate the 25-year milestone, Hyundai Hope On Wheels launched its "HOPE Defined" social media campaign, which will spotlight what Hope means to members of the pediatric cancer community and culminate through various celebrations in September, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org to learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $225 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants.

