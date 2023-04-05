Tenstorrent Announces Strategic RISC-V Ecosystem Development Partnership with Bodhi Computing

BENGALURU, India, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent is excited to announce its continued commitment to India's Digital India RISC-V Program with its investment in and partnership with Bodhi Computing.

Bodhi Computing builds and sells server-grade systems based on Tenstorrent AI and RISC-V technologies. Bodhi Computing will target India's data centers, enterprise, HPC, telecom, and automotive markets. These India markets are expecting huge growth in the coming years and represent an enormous opportunity for Bodhi Computing and Tenstorrent. Bodhi Computing will also opportunistically expand into global markets as strategic opportunities arise. Bodhi Computing will be led co-founders Sambit Sahu and Ragu Barathalwar, who are both industry veterans with a strong history of technical leadership.

"When I learned that the India's Ministry of Electronics and IT started the Digital India RISC-V program to launch India's first indigenous chipset by 2024, I knew that I wanted Tenstorrent to help," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. "Sambit and I have worked together for years, and he is the perfect person to lead Bodhi Computing as they build server-grade systems targeting key markets of growth in India."

As part of this investment and partnership, the two companies will collaborate to pioneer the development of software and systems for RISC-V and AI solutions, and play a significant role in the open source ecosystem development in the process. Jim Keller will join Bodhi Computing's Board of Directors.

"Tenstorrent is an amazing company with best-in-class technologies in terms of PPA, scalability, expandability, TCO efficiency, and time-to-market efficiency in both AI/ML and RISC-V," said Sambit Sahu, CEO of Bodhi Computing. "Bringing great AI/ML and RISC-V technologies in the same package is going to be a key propeller for the 14 trillion dollar AI revolution that is being talked about. Tenstorrent has assembled an outstanding team, bringing in the who's who of the technology world together. It is an honor and privilege to be working so closely with such an outstanding team with some very cool technologies."

About Bodhi Computing:

Bodhi Computing is focused on building and delivering breakthrough Server and High-Performance Computing class Products and Systems, powered by world class AI Engines and are based on a revolutionary RISC-V architecture.

About Tenstorrent:

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others.

For more information on Tenstorrent visit www.tenstorrent.com or contact pr@tenstorrent.com . For more information on Bodhi Computing visit www.bodhicomputing.com or contact contactus@bodhicomputing.com .

