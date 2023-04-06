Anthology Reach, CEO Jim Milton win 2023 EdTech Awards

Anthology's LMS, SIS and CRM Solutions all Named Award Finalists

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that its solutions and leadership have been named winner and finalist in several categories in The EdTech Awards 2023, the world's largest recognition program for education technology. Anthology Reach , the company's lifecycle engagement solution, won The EdTech Cool Tool Award in the Enrollment and Admissions Solutions category. In addition, Anthology Chairman and CEO Jim Milton was named Higher Education Technology Leader of the Year in a competitive field of other higher ed institutional and edtech leaders.

"Our solutions continue to help our institutional partners provide support for learners through their entire academic journey and toward their goals," said Milton. "Innovation powers our product strategy and we're thrilled to be recognized by The EdTech Awards for our contributions in transforming education."

Anthology Reach offers insights, engagement, and process automation for a seamless and personalized student experience from recruitment to graduation and beyond. As The EdTech Cool Tools Awards winner for the Enrollment and Admissions Solutions category, Anthology Reach is being recognized as the leading comprehensive CRM and lifecycle engagement solution for higher education.

As the Higher Education Technology Leader of the Year, Milton brings over 35 years of expertise, driving innovation forward within the edtech industry and playing a critical role in the future of higher education. This latest recognition comes just months after Milton was named Industry Leader of the Year by EdScoop's inaugural 2022 EdScoop 50 Awards.

Blackboard Learn and Anthology Student were also named EdTech Cool Tool Awards finalists in the Learning Management System (LMS) category and Student Information Systems (SIS) category, respectively.

"A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

Established in 2010 to celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology, The EdTech Awards is one of the largest awards programs dedicated to recognizing those in education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology.

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

