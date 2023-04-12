If your personal information was affected by a 2021 Data Incident at Sound Generations, you may be eligible for payment and/or credit monitoring services from a class action settlement.

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice is being jointly issued by the law firm Barnow and Associates, P.C. and Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC and has been authorized by the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of King, in Easter v. Sound Generations (No. 21-2-16953-4 SEA).

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Sound Generations ("Defendant") relating to a cyberattack against Defendant's computer systems that Defendant publicly reported on or about December 7, 2021 (the "Data Incident"). The computer systems possibly affected by the Data Incident potentially contained personal and protected health information of certain individuals. Plaintiffs claim that Defendant was responsible for failing to prevent the Data Incident and assert claims such as negligence, negligence per se, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of implied contract, unjust enrichment, and violation of the Washington Consumer Protection Act. Defendant denies all of the claims.

Who is Included? You are part of this Settlement as a Settlement Class Member if your personal information was potentially compromised in the Data Incident or you previously received a notification from Defendant pertaining to the Data Incident.

Settlement Benefits. The Settlement provides: reimbursement of up to $130.00 for Documented Economic Loss; two (2) hours of lost time that resulted from the Data Incident if you also suffered Documented Economic Loss; and up to two (2) years of credit monitoring and identity protection services. Alternatively, you may submit a Claim for a cash payment of about $25.00, subject to proration. The Settlement also requires data security enhancements to be implemented by Defendant.

The Only Way to Receive a Monetary Benefit or Credit Monitoring is to File a Claim. To get a Claim Form, visit the website www.SGDataSettlement.com, or call 1-844-510-2004. The claim deadline is July 11, 2023.

Other Options. If you do nothing, you will remain in the Class, you will not be eligible for benefits, and you will be bound by the decisions of the Court and give up your rights to sue Defendant for the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by May 29, 2023. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to it by May 29, 2023. A more detailed Notice is available to explain how to exclude yourself or object. Please visit the website or call 1-844-510-2004 for a copy of the more detailed Notice. On July 14, 2023, the Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing to determine whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees of up to $345,000.00 to include reasonable litigation costs and expenses, and a service award of $2,500.00 for each of the two Representative Plaintiffs. The Motion for attorneys' fees will be posted on the website after it is filed. You or your own lawyer, if you have one, may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at your own cost, but you do not have to.

This is only a summary. For more information, call 1-844-510-2004 or visit www.SGDataSettlement.com.

