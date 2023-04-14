Patient Square Capital Promotes Justin Sabet-Peyman to Partner

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square"), a leading health care investment firm, announced today that Justin Sabet-Peyman has been promoted to Partner, a reflection of the firm's growing leadership team. Mr. Sabet-Peyman has led investments in companies across several health care subsectors and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Patient Square portfolio companies including Access TeleCare and Eargo. He was previously a Managing Director.

"Justin and I have worked together for over a dozen years, and I have seen firsthand his growth as an investor, board member and leader," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square. "We are thrilled to welcome him into the partnership at Patient Square."

Mr. Sabet-Peyman joined Patient Square Capital in 2021 and previously worked on KKR's Americas Health Care Team for over ten years where he focused on private equity and growth equity investing. He started his career at McKinsey and Company and received his B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University where he graduated as the Henry Ford II Scholar and was a Mayfield Fellow.

Patient Square Capital ( www.patientsquarecapital.com ) is a dedicated health care investment firm with more than $5.9 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. The firm partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. Patient Square's team of industry-leading executives is differentiated by the depth of focus in health care, the breadth of health care investing experience, and the network it can activate to drive differentiated outcomes.

