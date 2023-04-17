AGM Mobile Launches the G2 Guardian: The Ultimate Rugged Smartphone With 500 yards Long Range Thermal Monocular Feature That Challenges the Traditional Thermal Industry

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Mobile, the leading provider of rugged mobile devices, has launched the highly anticipated G2 Guardian, a game-changing smartphone that combines flagship features with a thermal monocular. This innovative device is designed for outdoor enthusiasts, professionals, and anyone who needs a reliable, durable, and high-performance smartphone.

The G2 Guardian is a bold move by AGM, as it challenges the traditional thermal industry by providing a complete solution in one device. The G2 Guardian 10mm thermal imaging capabilities allow users to detect and visualize heat sources from greater distance, making it an invaluable tool for a wide range of applications, including search and rescue, law enforcement, and hunting. The thermal imaging capability of AGM G2 Guardian is a significant technological advancement as it is challenging to build a thermal monocular inside a smartphone due to the complexity of the technology. AGM's ability to create a product with such advanced features shows their dedication to innovation and the value they place on meeting their customers' needs.

The G2 Guardian is also equipped with flagship smartphone features, including a 6.58-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, 12GB RAM, 256GB expandable storage, and a powerful Qualcomm QCM6490 processor. The combination of these features together with the thermal imaging capabilities elevates the user experience to a whole new level.

"We're excited to launch the G2 Guardian to provide a comprehensive solution for our customers," said Peter, CTO of AGM. "Our research showed that traditional thermal devices are not keeping pace with all of the current technological developments. By combining flagship 5G smartphone features with a thermal monocular, we're challenging the traditional thermal industry and delivering a product that exceeds our customers' expectations. It's smarter, more accessible, more user-friendly, more efficient, and bringing cutting-edge thermal technology to a wider audiences. Before AGM G2 Guardian, there is no computing power in this kind of devices."

The public response to the G2 Guardian has been overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the thermal function, durability, performance, and the many innovative features. Users have also noted the convenience of having thermal monocular built in a smartphone, making it easier to carry and use in the field, and flag smartphone's high performance unlocks more uses for thermal imaging.

AGM G2 Guardian is available for purchase on agmmobile.com and other major online marketplace, and through select retailers. For more information, visit AGM's website or follow them on social media.

