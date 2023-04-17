LifeQ Study, Published in bioRxiv, Finds Wearables Measure Biological Aging

New research finds wearable-derived physiological biometrics give an indication of health that is more strongly correlated with biological age than chronological age—and age acceleration

ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQ , the company that uses globally-recognized watch brands to gather personalized, clinical-grade data, announced the results of its groundbreaking new study—Wearable-ome meets epigenome: A novel approach to measuring biological age with wearable devices, published in bioRxiv—revealing clear associations between wearable-derived behavioral and physiological features and the methylation of specific genes in pathways relating to the aging process.

After nearly a decade of rigorous research and testing of its comprehensive health insights platform, LifeQ has recently completed a 40-day study involving 48 human participants exploring new opportunities to positively impact one's physiological age with behavioral features measured by everyday wearables. Authored by LifeQ's Cameron Sugden, Dr. Franco B. du Preez, Laurence R. Olivier, and Dr. Armin Deffur, the study is now available to read at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.04.11.536462v1.

"Through everyday smartwatches and wearable devices, we now have the tools needed to flag health concerns, understand our health picture, and improve both our healthspan and lifespan," stated Mr. Olivier, LifeQ CEO and co-founder. "The physiology of humans can differ significantly from person to person. A better understanding of the connections between lifestyle interventions and aging processes on a molecular level will be helpful in evolving personalized lifestyle programs that would most effectively impact their unique aging curve."

Human lifespan has almost doubled since the late 1800s due to reduced infectious diseases following the introduction of antibiotics and vaccinations, improved sanitation, and better living conditions. However, once the impact of the top eight infectious diseases is removed, mortality rates have improved very little. The LifeQ study demonstrated that wearable-derived physiological features indicate health that is more strongly correlated with biological age than chronological age and correlated with age acceleration.

Humans age physiologically at different rates, some faster and some slower than their chronological or calendar age. This physiological age is often referred to as biological age, which more closely represents a person's journey through their lifespan than calendar age.

The new study, Wearable-ome meets epigenome: A novel approach to measuring biological age with wearable devices, presents the case that Photoplethysmography (PPG) based wearable devices can capture portions of biological aging and can be used as a tool, in combination with other measurement techniques, for monitoring and managing healthy aging.

With this study as their first foot in the door, LifeQ seeks to bridge the gap between lifestyle interventions and their downstream impact on molecular components, which in some cases already have established causative effects on lifespan, such as Sirtuin genes, Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) and AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK). Traditional approaches to establishing such connections rely on all-cause mortality studies running on the timescale of decades and result in findings of a correlative rather than causative in nature, due to a lack of sustained intervention over these timescales.

"Aging is an inevitable process of cellular and physiological decline," said Mr. Sugden. "Age markers are measurable and quantifiable on both the molecular and functional level. Wearable devices offer a non-invasive, continuous measure of physiological and behavioral features and how they pertain to aging."

Wearable data may be used to extrapolate information derived from epigenetic biological age predictions and its underlying biology. Smartwatches and other wearable devices can now be used to help make epigenetic clocks more actionable. For the LifeQ study, LifeQ-enabled wearables were used to measure behavior and its impacted physiological states, and DNA methylation levels were determined using the Illumina EPIC array.

"Biological aging is driven by epigenetic changes which can be measured by blood and DNA analysis," stated Dr. Deffur. "The biological events that accelerate the aging process and are associated with poor health outcomes and shorter healthspan leave an imprint on the human genome in the form of epigenetic changes."

These epigenetic changes may be measured and quantified so that, with the aid of a blood test and DNA analysis, a person's biological age may be determined. Correlations exist on the molecular level between specific genes in human DNA and different diseases and aging processes.

"As chronic disease prevalence increases, healthspan is starting to decrease," stated Dr. du Preez. "It is crucial to follow a preventative approach and to spot the onset of chronic disease early. Simple lifestyle changes in the domains of activity, exercise, sleep, nutrition, and stress management can drastically delay or even prevent chronic disease. This theme enjoys a lot of attention these days, especially with the introduction of smartwatches and other wearables; however, human physiology differs substantially from person to person, making it important to find the right personalized mix and program of lifestyle interventions to achieve optimum results."

Today, a vast range of lifestyle behaviors and experiences may be monitored and quantified by LifeQ-enabled wearables, comprising one or more models of approximately 50% of all wearables manufacturers in the world, including brands like Motorola, Fossil Group, TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Montblanc, Samsung, Suunto, Xiaomi, and three companies in the global Fortune 50—which in turn continuously and accurately track users' various behavioral and physiological features. LifeQ-enabled wearables may also monitor and quantify various physiological biomarkers that correlate with life expectancy and the rate of biological aging.

LifeQ's BioAge®, which indicates how old one's body is based on physiological features compared to chronological or calendar age, can help users understand how their behavior positively affects future health. These biometrics provide a continuous view of aging and allow their users to dial into their best-personalized combination of lifestyle actions to optimize health and aging.

LifeQ has two key value propositions: enabling everyday affordable wearable devices to provide near clinical-grade health information streams; and using this data to generate health and wellness solutions for consumer, business, and clinical applications. LifeQ is rapidly becoming the preferred health enabler and benchmark for the world's top consumer electronics companies, empowering their devices to propel the next wave of digitally enabled insurance and health management, and it has already had a significant, life-changing, and even life-saving impact on real users' lives.

