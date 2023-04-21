Givex Announces Voting Results from Its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 21, 2023 (the "Meeting"), with a majority voting in accordance with management recommendations.
1. Election of Directors
The following six (6) nominees of management, namely, Don Gray, Jim Woodside, Robert Munro, Miles Evans, Michael Carr and Divya Kulkarni were elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The percentage of votes cast for each nominee were as follows:
Name of Nominee
Percentage of Votes
For
Percentages of
Votes Withheld
Don Gray
99.55 %
0.45 %
Jim Woodside
77.60 %
22.40 %
Robert Munro
95.18 %
4.82 %
Miles Evans
98.10 %
1.90 %
Michael Carr
98.10 %
1.90 %
Divya Kulkarni
98.07 %
1.93 %
Marc Ladouceur
28.75 %
71.25 %
2. Appointment of Auditor
KPMG LLP ("KPMG") was appointed as auditors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The percentage of votes cast were as follows:
Percentage of Votes
For
Percentages of
Votes Withheld
99.39 %
0.61 %
3. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution One
Non-Binding Advisory Resolution One, being a non-binding advisory resolution to disapprove the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2022, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:
Percentage of Votes
For
Percentages of
Votes Against
24.56 %
75.44 %
4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Two
Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Two, being a non-binding advisory resolution requesting the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") to establish an ethics committee, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:
Percentage of Votes
For
Percentages of
Votes Against
24.51 %
75.49 %
5. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Three
Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Three, being a non-binding advisory resolution requesting the Board to establish a special committee to undertake a strategic review of the Corporation, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:
Percentage of Votes
For
Percentages of
Votes Against
25.24 %
74.76 %
Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Givex's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
