NO FORELCOSURE TODAY! Manning Law, APC goes to court and stops client's home foreclosure auction!

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foreclosure defense and real estate attorneys at Manning Law, APC proudly announce they have secured an injunction barring Rocket Mortgage from "proceeding with foreclosure, sale or otherwise in any way, transferring, encumbering or in any way adversely affecting the real property" that is the primary residence of a Manning Law, APC client.

"The Homeowner's Bill of Rights is a powerful tool for experienced litigators to protect the most important investment of many Californians, their home!" said Manning Law, APC founder Joseph R. Manning, Jr.

"Since California enacted the Homeowners Bill of Rights in 2013 my firm has used this critical piece of legislation to stop allegedly wrongful foreclosures by nearly every major bank," according to Manning. As times get tough again, we are ready to do it again as we did in the Los Angeles Superior Court this week in LASC No. 23LBCV00646.

Manning Law, APC is known for its civil rights, consumer, and environmental protection litigation including its precedent setting litigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") and the Unruh Civil Rights Act ("UCRA"). In particular, the firm is known for its role as plaintiff's counsel in the first federal appellate case to recognize the application of the ADA and UCRA to websites and mobile applications, see Robles v. Domino's Pizza, LLC, No. 17-55504 (9th Cir. 2019).

Manning Law, APC has also been recognized by the Office of the Secretary of Defense of the United States as a "Patriotic Employer" for its support of employee participation in the National Guard and Reserve Force.

