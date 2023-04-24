Global Logistics Leader Omni Logistics Recognized on Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies List

Strategic investments in technology, people, and facilities continues to place company on prestigious industry list

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven, full-service provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, was ranked 38th on Transport Topics 2023 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies including 29th on Top Freight Brokerage Firms and 37th Top Air Freight Forwarders.

Omni Logistics was recognized on Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies list for the second consecutive year.

The recognition reflects the company's investments in building best-in-class technology, expanded footprint, and strong customer and provider relationships. This is the second consecutive year that Omni Logistics has been recognized on the prestigious list; the consistency in their ranking amid disruption in the global logistics industry is a result of the continued focus on expansion into new markets and advanced technology investments while also adding key executive leaders. Omni Logistics recently welcomed a new Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Digital Officer, and Chief Transformation Officer, bolstering experience, expertise, and a passion for customer focused innovation.

"Our ranking on the Transport Topics Top 100 list is a demonstration of the hard work and dedication of our team members and the company's commitment to providing our customers with the best logistics solutions," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "We are proud to continue to grow our business by building and strengthening our customer relationships, investing in our employees and technology, and leveraging our data and analytics capabilities to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions at highly competitive rates."

Over the past year, the company has expanded its North American operations – including new facilities in Nashville, Portland, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Philadelphia – and a gateway logistics center strategically placed near LAX, creating additional flexibility to meet the ever-increasing needs of Omni Logistics' customer base. In addition to the new facilities opened in the past year, the company unveiled a new 52,000-square-foot headquarters powered by wind energy, helping it move closer to achieving its net zero carbon goal by 2040.

"Our continued investments will position the company to keep up with the fast-paced environment that is the logistics industry," said Schickel. "Technology will play a major role in our continued success in digitizing the freight business and making a positive impact on the sustainability of our planet."

Transport Topics evaluates companies based on their gross revenue over the previous 12 months, including air and ocean freight forwarders, dedicated contract carriage service providers, freight brokerage firms, dry storage, and refrigerated warehouse operations.

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with over 5,000 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics, and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

