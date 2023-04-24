"GUAC ON THE ROCK" IS BACK AS DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON AND TEREMANA® TEQUILA PLEDGE TO PAY BACK UP TO $1 MILLION OF GUACAMOLE TO SUPPORT AMERICA'S RESTAURANTS

"GUAC ON THE ROCK" IS BACK AS DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON AND TEREMANA® TEQUILA PLEDGE TO PAY BACK UP TO $1 MILLION OF GUACAMOLE TO SUPPORT AMERICA'S RESTAURANTS

For the Third Year in a Row, to Celebrate His Birthday and Cinco de Mayo, Dwayne Johnson and Teremana® Tequila Encourage Everyone to Support Their Local Restaurants by Picking Up the Check for their Guacamole

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Monday, May 1st through Sunday, May 7th, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his ultra-premium, small batch tequila, Teremana®, are bringing back their annual "Guac on The Rock" initiative—to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends and family while continuing to support their local restaurants and enjoy the classic combination of tequila and guacamole.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his ultra-premium, small batch tequila, Teremana®, are bringing back their annual “Guac on The Rock” initiative for the third year in a row. (PRNewsfoto/Teremana Tequila) (PRNewswire)

Returning for its third year, after huge successes the last two years, Teremana® will reimburse restaurant goers for their guac, up to $1,000,000, when they purchase guacamole with any Teremana® Tequila cocktail from May 1st through May 7th. Each year, the campaign encourages consumers to support their local restaurant to generate additional revenue for restaurants and tips for hospitality workers.

In 2021, when the hospitality community faced incredible challenges to stay afloat, bar and restaurant owners nationwide welcomed the "Guac on The Rock" initiative for how simple it is to participate. Partners continue to join because they value the ultra-premium quality and taste of Teremana®, while fans enjoy trying creative Teremana® cocktails that pair perfectly with guacamole.

"Bringing people together the Teremana® way — to have a great time, while supporting and celebrating the hospitality industry and its incredible workers — is one of the best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and my birthday. These business owners and their hardworking teams go to tremendous efforts to bring big smiles to people's faces and create memorable experiences. Now it's Teremana®'s turn to express our gratitude," says Johnson. "Let's kick back some delicious Teremana® cocktails and great food, and thank them for all that they do. Let everyone know that The Guac is on The Rock again! Cheers, my friends!"

Consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana® cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10. To learn more about the campaign and to find restaurants and bars that carry Teremana®, head to guacontherock.com .

Guac on the Rock Guidelines:

Program period is valid from Monday, May 1, 2023 to Sunday, May 7, 2023 . To find additional details and locate restaurants, head to the restaurant locator at guacontherock.com.

Visit or order takeout from any restaurant or bar that carries Teremana ® and serves guacamole to participate. Consumers can upload their itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com (receipts can be submitted through May 10 ).

Once approved, funds will be transferred directly to the customers via Venmo.

Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at $1 million dollars of guacamole purchased.

Participants must be aged 21 and over, and a resident of the United States .

Rules vary by state due to what each state will allow. Please check legal restrictions by state. Valid only in select markets.

Teremana® is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. It is crafted at Destilería Teremana® De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions - a blanco, reposado, and an añejo - its name loosely translates as 'spirit of the earth,' from the Latin word 'terra,' meaning earth, and the Polynesian word 'mana,' meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana® has been coined, 'the tequila of the people.'

For more information and rules, please visit guacontherock.com and follow on social media @teremana. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Teremana® will reimburse $10 to restaurant goers (21 and over) for their guac, up to $1,000,000, when they purchase guacamole with any Teremana® Tequila cocktail from May 1st through May 7th. (PRNewsfoto/Teremana Tequila) (PRNewswire)

Teremana® Small Batch Tequila (PRNewsfoto/Teremana Tequila) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teremana Tequila