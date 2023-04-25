AppViewX Market and Product Leadership Highlighted with Most 2023 Global InfoSec Awards For High-Growth Machine Identity Management Sector

AppViewX Wins Most Innovative Certificate Lifecycle Management Solution Award, Hot Company in Identity & Access Management Award and Editor's Choice in the PKI-as-a-Service Category Award

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX , the leader in automated machine identity management and application infrastructure security, has received three Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC 2023 , making it the most awarded machine identity management product company among those recognized. In the 11th annual awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), AppViewX proudly took home:

AppViewX CERT+ is a ready-to-consume, scalable and efficient CLM solution to effectively automate and manage machine and application identities as an integral part of your cybersecurity strategy. Most Innovative Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) Solution.

AppviewX PKI+ quickly enables organizations to migrate on-prem private CAS to a highly scalable, secure and compliant enterprise grade PKIaaS offering for all private trust security use cases. Editor's Choice in the PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) Category Awards.

The AppViewX product suite is an application-centric identity and access management (IAM) platform that enables self-service workflow automation and orchestration to ensure continuous application access and availability, identity-first security and compliance control. Hot Company in Identity & Access Management.

In a world where applications have become essential, AppViewX helps organizations reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through machine identity protection and application infrastructure protection. While other tools only automate tasks, AppViewX unites enterprise development, helps IT and InfoSec teams eliminate manual processes and errors with contextual awareness, reduces service tickets from days to minutes and streamlines secure application delivery, security and compliance to facilitate digital transformation in a single platform.

"Receiving these awards is great validation and a testament to AppViewX's innovation, thought leadership and customer obsession to secure applications against modern-day threats, unplanned outages and identity compromises," said Gregory Webb, CEO of AppViewX. "Having championed visibility and policy-based governance of the complete machine identity landscape, it is critical and increasingly foundational now more than ever for enterprise identity-first security. This is evidenced by Google's recent 90-day TLS Certificate Validity proposal, which will further improve security and risk reduction as well as pressure enterprises to automate certificate lifecycle management."

"AppViewX embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To see the entire list of Global InfoSec Award winners, go to www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

Interested in a demo of AppViewX solutions? Come by the company booth (#5402) at the RSA Conference in the Moscone North Expo Hall.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading global organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through machine identity management and application infrastructure security and orchestration. With speed and agility, our Automation Platform facilitates digital transformation through streamlined workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and protect both your reputation and your bottom line.

The AppViewX Platform is a modular software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost.

AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with additional offices in the U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" and looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

