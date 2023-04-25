Global Healthcare Exchange Completes Acquisition of Prodigo Solutions

Acquisition Helps Healthcare Providers Further Simplify the Procure to Pay Process

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange ( GHX ) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Pittsburgh, Penn.-based Prodigo Solutions, Inc. (Prodigo), a supply chain and data enablement technology company.

The acquisition helps healthcare providers simplify the procure to pay process, paving the way to a future where affordable, quality healthcare is possible for all.

"Our mission is to simplify the patient-centered business of healthcare to improve outcomes and completing this acquisition is a significant milestone toward that goal," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO at GHX. "By adding Prodigo's people and technology to GHX, we're strengthening our commitment to solving healthcare's toughest challenges. Moving forward, I believe we'll have a powerful combination of technology and data that will enable smarter supply chain decisions and ensure organizations can thrive in healthcare's value-based future."

Connecting Prodigo's front-end, directed buying experience with GHX's industry-leading platform and its collection of enriched and validated supply chain data will create a unified experience across the entire supply chain to support financial, operational, and clinical goals. The combined product offerings will allow healthcare providers to better identify opportunities to increase financial control, reduce supply chain costs, eliminate waste, and improve contract compliance.

Leaders from GHX and Prodigo will present together at the upcoming GHX Summit 2023, May 9-12 in Chicago. They'll discuss the value of unifying GHX solutions to drive contract compliance and financial savings, enabling a smarter supply chain. This session will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing after the event.

Prodigo represents the fourth acquisition by GHX in as many years, focused on delivering solutions that simplify the patient-centered business of healthcare to improve outcomes. In February 2022 GHX added Syft , a leading provider of AI-enhanced inventory control and end-to-end supply chain management software and services.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

