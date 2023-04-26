CPKC reports first-quarter results; primed and prepared to begin new journey following historic combination April 14

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced its first-quarter results, including revenues of $2.27 billion, operating ratio ("OR") of 63.4 percent, adjusted OR1 of 62.9 percent, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.86 and core adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.90.

"In our final quarter before our historic combination, the CP team delivered solid results driven by our investment in capacity, service and continued focus on safety," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "Our strong bulk franchise, fueled by a robust Canadian grain harvest, plus competitive service offerings in intermodal helped produce these results providing momentum as we begin our journey as CPKC."

First quarter 2023 highlights

Revenues increased 23 percent to $2.27 billion , from $1.84 billion in Q1 2022

Volumes, as measured in revenue ton-miles, increased 11 percent

Reported OR improved by 750 basis points to 63.4 percent, from 70.9 percent in Q1 2022

Adjusted OR 1 , improved 690 basis points to 62.9 percent from 69.8 percent in Q1 2022

Reported diluted EPS increased to $0.86 , from $0.63 in Q1 2022

Core adjusted diluted EPS1 increased to $0.90 , from $0.67 in Q1 2022

"Since we first announced our intention to combine CP and KCS more than two years ago, we never lost our conviction that a CP-KCS combination is right for our railroaders, our customers, our stakeholders and the North American economy," said Creel. "We are excited to have united the talented railroaders at CP and KCS to form our new CPKC family and are working to deliver on the synergies and countless benefits the combined company will produce."

Conference Call Details

CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on April 26, 2023.

Conference Call Access

Canada and U.S.: 800-225-9448

International: 203-518-9708

*Conference ID: CPQ123

Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast

We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CPKC's website at investor.cpkcr.com.

A replay of the first-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to May 3, 2023, at 800-723-7372 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-2666 (International).

1 These measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For information regarding non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the attached supplementary schedule Non-GAAP Measures.

Forward looking information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and statements about possible future events, conditions, and results of operations or performance. Forward-looking information may contain statements with words or headings such as "financial expectations", "key assumptions", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "will", "outlook", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. This news release contains forward-looking information relating, but not limited to statements concerning, the success of our business, the status of the CP-Kansas City Southern ("KCS") combination, the realization of anticipated benefits and synergies of the CP-KCS combination and the timing thereof, and the opportunities arising there from, our operations, priorities and plans, anticipated financial and operational performance, business prospects and demand for our services and growth opportunities.

The forward-looking information that may be in this news release is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to CPKC's experience and its perception of historical trends, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to: changes in business strategies, North American and global economic growth and conditions; commodity demand growth; sustainable industrial and agricultural production; commodity prices and interest rates; performance of our assets and equipment; sufficiency of our budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out our business plan; geopolitical conditions, applicable laws, regulations and government policies; the availability and cost of labour, services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to CPKC; and carbon markets, evolving sustainability strategies, and scientific or technological developments. Although CPKC believes the expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information presented herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. By its nature, CPKC's forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking information, including, but not limited to, the following factors: changes in business strategies and strategic opportunities; general Canadian, U.S., Mexican and global social, economic, political, credit and business conditions; risks associated with agricultural production such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures, including competition from other rail carriers, trucking companies and maritime shippers in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico; North American and global economic growth and conditions; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; changes in commodity prices and commodity demand; uncertainty surrounding timing and volumes of commodities being shipped via CPKC; inflation; geopolitical instability; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; changes in fuel prices; disruption in fuel supplies; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; compliance with environmental regulations; labour disputes; changes in labour costs and labour difficulties; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out business plans; services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations; currency and interest rate fluctuations; exchange rates; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and investments; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; the effects of current and future multinational trade agreements on the level of trade among Canada, the U.S. and Mexico; climate change and the market and regulatory responses to climate change; anticipated in-service dates; success of hedging activities; operational performance and reliability; customer, regulatory and other stakeholder approvals and support; regulatory and legislative decisions and actions; the adverse impact of any termination or revocation by the Mexican government of Kansas City Southern de México, S.A. de C.V.'s Concession; public opinion; various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, such as droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes, and cybersecurity attacks, as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes; acts of terrorism, war or other acts of violence or crime or risk of such activities; insurance coverage limitations; material adverse changes in economic and industry conditions, including the availability of short and long-term financing; the pandemic created by the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants and resulting effects on economic conditions, the demand environment for logistics requirements and energy prices, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary policy responses by governments and financial institutions, and disruptions to global supply chains; the realization of anticipated benefits and synergies of the CP-KCS transaction and the timing thereof; the satisfaction of the conditions imposed by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board in its March 15, 2023 final decision; the success of integration plans for KCS; the focus of management time and attention on the CP-KCS transaction and other disruptions arising from the CP-KCS integration; estimated future dividends; financial strength and flexibility; debt and equity market conditions, including the ability to access capital markets on favourable terms or at all; cost of debt and equity capital; improvement in data collection and measuring systems; industry-driven changes to methodologies; and the ability of the management of CPKC to execute key priorities, including those in connection with the CP-KCS transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CPKC with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Statements" in CPKC's annual and interim reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, CPKC undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, or the foregoing assumptions and risks affecting such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)





For the three months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data)

2023

2022 Revenues (Note 3)







Freight $ 2,217 $ 1,796 Non-freight

49

42 Total revenues

2,266

1,838 Operating expenses







Compensation and benefits

438

413 Fuel

326

273 Materials

72

62 Equipment rents

30

35 Depreciation and amortization

225

210 Purchased services and other (Note 8)

346

310 Total operating expenses

1,437

1,303









Operating income

829

535 Less:







Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern (Note 8, 9)

(204)

(198) Other expense (income) (Note 8)

2

(1) Other components of net periodic benefit recovery (Note 12)

(86)

(101) Net interest expense

154

160 Income before income tax expense

963

675 Income tax expense (Note 4)

163

85 Net income $ 800 $ 590









Earnings per share (Note 5)







Basic earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.63









Weighted-average number of shares (millions) (Note 5)







Basic

930.7

929.7 Diluted

933.5

932.7









Dividends declared per share $ 0.190 $ 0.190

See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Net income $ 800 $ 590 Net loss in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of hedging activities (27) (336) Change in derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 2 1 Change in pension and post-retirement defined benefit plans 8 39 Equity accounted investments 3 62 Other comprehensive loss before income taxes (14) (234) Income tax expense on above items (3) (36) Other comprehensive loss (Note 6) (17) (270) Comprehensive income $ 783 $ 320

See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT

(unaudited)



March 31 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 290 $ 451 Accounts receivable, net (Note 7) 1,029 1,016 Materials and supplies 285 284 Other current assets 176 138

1,780 1,889 Investment in Kansas City Southern (Note 9) 44,955 45,091 Investments 228 223 Properties 22,555 22,385 Goodwill and intangible assets 385 386 Pension asset 3,186 3,101 Other assets 413 420 Total assets $ 73,502 $ 73,495 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,582 $ 1,703 Long-term debt maturing within one year (Note 10, 11) 1,096 1,510

2,678 3,213 Pension and other benefit liabilities 537 538 Other long-term liabilities 484 520 Long-term debt (Note 10, 11) 18,066 18,141 Deferred income taxes 12,217 12,197 Total liabilities 33,982 34,609 Shareholders' equity



Share capital 25,538 25,516 Additional paid-in capital 84 78 Accumulated other comprehensive income (Note 6) 74 91 Retained earnings 13,824 13,201

39,520 38,886 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 73,502 $ 73,495

See Contingencies (Note 14). See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Operating activities



Net income $ 800 $ 590 Reconciliation of net income to cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 225 210 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (Note 4) 24 (1) Pension recovery and funding (Note 12) (77) (72) Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern (Note 8, 9) (204) (198) Dividend from Kansas City Southern (Note 9) 300 334 Other operating activities, net (47) (83) Change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (140) (167) Cash provided by operating activities 881 613 Investing activities



Additions to properties (405) (226) Proceeds from sale of properties and other assets 4 15 Other — 5 Cash used in investing activities (401) (206) Financing activities



Dividends paid (177) (177) Issuance of Common Shares 18 8 Repayment of long-term debt, excluding commercial paper (Note 10) (486) (542) Net issuance of commercial paper (Note 10) — 320 Cash used in financing activities (645) (391) Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on U.S. dollar-denominated cash and cash

equivalents 4 — Cash position



(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (161) 16 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 451 82 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 290 $ 98





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



Income taxes paid $ 184 $ 159 Interest paid $ 147 $ 150

See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited)



For the three months ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars except per

share data)

Common

Shares (in

millions)

Share capital Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total shareholders' equity Balance as at January 1, 2023

930.5

$ 25,516 $ 78 $ 91 $ 13,201 $ 38,886 Net income

—

— —

— 800 800 Other comprehensive loss (Note 6)

—

— —

(17) — (17) Dividends declared ($0.190 per share)

—

— —

— (177) (177) Effect of stock-based compensation

expense

—

— 10

— — 10 Shares issued under stock option plan

0.4

22 (4)

— — 18 Balance as at March 31, 2023

930.9

$ 25,538 $ 84 $ 74 $ 13,824 $ 39,520 Balance as at January 1, 2022

929.7

$ 25,475 $ 66 $ (2,103) $ 10,391 $ 33,829 Net income

—

— —

— 590 590 Other comprehensive loss (Note 6)

—

— —

(270) — (270) Dividends declared ($0.190 per share)

—

— —

— (177) (177) Effect of stock-based compensation

expense

—

— 7

— — 7 Shares issued for Kansas City Southern acquisition

—

— (2)

— — (2) Shares issued under stock option plan

0.2

11 (3)

— — 8 Balance as at March 31, 2022

929.9

$ 25,486 $ 68

$ (2,373) $ 10,804 $ 33,985

See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2023

(unaudited)

1 Description of business and Basis of presentation

On April 14, 2023, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("CPRL" or "CP") assumed control of Kansas City Southern ("KCS") (through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary), and filed articles of amendment to change CPRL's name to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited ("CPKC"). CPKC owns and operates the only freight railway spanning Canada, the United States ("U.S."), and Mexico. CPKC provides rail and intermodal transportation services over a network of approximately 20,000 miles, directly serving principal business centres of Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

These unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ("Interim Consolidated Financial Statements") do not include KCS and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis but continue to account for KCS using the equity method while the outstanding shares of KCS were held in a voting trust (see Notes 8, 9 and 15). These Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of CPKC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "CPKC", or "the Company"), expressed in Canadian dollars, reflect management's estimates and assumptions that are necessary for their fair presentation in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). They do not include all disclosures required under GAAP for annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2022 annual Consolidated Financial Statements and notes included in CPRL's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K. The accounting policies used are consistent with the accounting policies used in preparing CPRL's 2022 annual Consolidated Financial Statements except as discussed in Note 2.

In these Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, unless the context indicates otherwise, references to "CPKC", "the Company", "we", "our", or "us" are to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited and its subsidiaries prior to April 14, 2023, at which time KCS was held as an equity investment accounted for by the equity method of accounting. On and from April 14, 2023, KCS became a consolidated subsidiary of CPKC.

The Company's operations can be affected by seasonal fluctuations such as changes in customer demand and weather-related issues. This seasonality could impact quarter-over-quarter comparisons.

In management's opinion, the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements include all adjustments (consisting of normal and recurring adjustments) necessary to present fairly such information. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for the fiscal year.

2 Accounting changes

Implemented in 2023

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2021-08, issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), and all related amendments under FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC"), Topic 805, Business Combinations, Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers in anticipation of obtaining effective control of KCS. The amendment introduces the requirement for an acquirer to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination in accordance with the requirements of FASB ASC Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, rather than at fair value. The Company assumed control of KCS (through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary) on April 14, 2023. This update will be applied prospectively to contract assets and liabilities within the scope of this amendment, which includes any contract assets and liabilities of KCS that will be recorded in the purchase price allocation. The adoption of this update will not have a material impact to the Company's financial statements. See Note 15 for further discussion on the Company's acquisition of KCS.

All other accounting pronouncements that became effective during the period covered by the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements did not have a material impact on the Company's Consolidated Financial statements and related disclosures.

Future changes

All accounting pronouncements recently issued, but not effective until after March 31, 2023, have been assessed and are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and related disclosures.

3 Revenues

The following table disaggregates the Company's revenues from contracts with customers by major source:



For the three months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Freight



Grain $ 515 $ 360 Coal 155 139 Potash 132 104 Fertilizers and sulphur 96 78 Forest products 103 86 Energy, chemicals and plastics 366 310 Metals, minerals and consumer products 233 181 Automotive 125 91 Intermodal 492 447 Total freight revenues 2,217 1,796 Non-freight excluding leasing revenues 27 22 Revenues from contracts with customers 2,244 1,818 Leasing revenues 22 20 Total revenues $ 2,266 $ 1,838

4 Income taxes

The effective tax rate including discrete items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 16.90%, compared to 12.67% for the same period of 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the effective tax rate was 24.50%, excluding the discrete items of the equity earnings of KCS of $204 million, acquisition-related costs incurred by CPKC of $15 million, and an outside basis deferred tax recovery of $23 million arising from the difference between the carrying amount of CPKC's investment in KCS for financial reporting and the underlying tax basis of this investment.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the effective tax rate was 24.25%, excluding the discrete items of the equity earnings of KCS of $198 million, acquisition-related costs incurred by CPKC of $20 million, and an outside basis deferred tax recovery of $32 million arising from the difference between the carrying amount of CPKC's investment in KCS for financial reporting, and the underlying tax basis of this investment.

5 Earnings per share



For the three months

ended March 31 (in millions) 2023 2022 Net income $ 800 $ 590 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 930.7 929.7 Dilutive effect of stock options 2.8 3.0 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 933.5 932.7 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.86 $ 0.63 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.63

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, there were 0.4 million options excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share because their effects were not dilutive (three months ended March 31, 2022 - nil).

6 Changes in Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") by component





For the three months ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

Foreign currency

net of hedging

activities(1)

Derivatives(1)

Pension and post-

retirement defined

benefit plans(1)

Equity

accounted

investments(1)

Total(1) Opening balance, January 1, 2023 $ 1,505 $ — $ (1,410) $ (4) $ 91 Other comprehensive (loss)

income before reclassifications

(27)

—

—

3

(24) Amounts reclassified from

accumulated other

comprehensive income

—

1

6

—

7 Net other comprehensive (loss)

income

(27)

1

6

3

(17) Closing balance, March 31,

2023 $ 1,478 $ 1 $ (1,404) $ (1) $ 74 Opening balance, January 1,

2022 $ (182) $ (4) $ (1,915) $ (2) $ (2,103) Other comprehensive (loss)

income before reclassifications

(349)

—

—

46

(303) Amounts reclassified from

accumulated other

comprehensive loss

—

1

31

1

33 Net other comprehensive (loss)

income

(349)

1

31

47

(270) Closing balance, March 31,

2022 $ (531) $ (3) $ (1,884) $ 45 $ (2,373)

(1) Amounts are presented net of tax.

7 Accounts receivable, net

(in millions of Canadian dollars) As at March 31, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Total accounts receivable $ 1,071 $ 1,057 Allowance for credit losses (42) (41) Total accounts receivable, net $ 1,029 $ 1,016

8 Business acquisition

Kansas City Southern

On December 14, 2021, the Company purchased 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of KCS. KCS is a U.S. Class I railway with approximately 7,000 route miles extending from the Midwest and southeast portions of the United States south to Mexico and connects with all Class I railways. KCS connects with the Company's network in Kansas City.

On March 15, 2023, the STB issued a final decision approving the Company and KCS's joint merger application, subject to certain conditions. The Company assumed control of KCS on April 14, 2023 (see Note 15). The Company accounted for its investment in KCS using the equity method of accounting up to the effective date of control of KCS.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company incurred $15 million in acquisition-related costs, of which $12 million were recorded within "Purchased services and other" and $3 million were recorded within "Other expense (income)". Acquisition-related costs of $10 million incurred by KCS during the three months ended March 31, 2023 were included within "Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern".

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company incurred $20 million in acquisition-related costs, recorded within "Purchased services and other". Acquisition-related costs of $13 million incurred by KCS during the three months ended March 31, 2022 were included within "Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern".

9 Investment in KCS

The investment in KCS of $44,955 million as at March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $45,091 million) reflects the consideration paid to acquire KCS, the offsetting asset recorded upon recognition of a deferred tax liability computed on an outside basis, the subsequent recognition of equity earnings, the dividends received from KCS, and foreign currency translation based on the quarter-end exchange rates.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recognized $204 million of equity earnings of KCS (March 31, 2022 - $198 million, and received dividends from KCS of $300 million (March 31, 2022 - $334 million). The foreign currency translation of the investment in KCS for this period totaled $41 million (March 31, 2022 - $608 million). Included within the $204 million of equity earnings of KCS recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (March 31, 2022 - $198 million) was amortization (net of tax) of $42 million of basis differences (March 31, 2022 - $40 million). These basis differences relate to depreciable property, plant and equipment, intangible assets with definite lives, and long-term debt, and are amortized over the related assets' remaining useful lives and the remaining terms to maturity of the debt instruments.

The following table presents summarized financial information for KCS, on its historical cost basis:

Statement of Income

(in millions of Canadian dollars)(1) For the three months ended

March 31, 2023 For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 Total revenues $ 1,187 $ 986 Total operating expenses 779 617 Operating income 408 369 Less: Other(2) 74 39 Income before income taxes 334 330 Net income $ 246 $ 238

(1) Amounts translated at exchange rates averaging $1.00 USD = $1.35 CAD for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $1.00 USD= $1.27 CAD for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (2) Includes Equity in net earnings of KCS's affiliates, Interest expense, FX loss, and Other income, net.



10 Debt

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repaid U.S. $350 million ($479 million) 4.450% 12.5-year Notes at maturity.

Commercial paper program

The Company has a commercial paper program which enables it to issue commercial paper up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of U.S. $1.0 billion in the form of unsecured promissory notes. This commercial paper program is backed by the U.S. $1.3 billion revolving credit facility. As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no commercial paper borrowings outstanding. The Company presents issuances and repayments of commercial paper, all of which have a maturity of less than 90 days, in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows on a net basis.

11 Financial instruments

A. Fair values of financial instruments

The Company categorizes its financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value into a three-level hierarchy established by GAAP that prioritizes those inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value based on the degree to which they are observable. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows: Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical assets and liabilities; Level 2 inputs, other than quoted prices included within Level 1, are observable for the asset or liability either directly or indirectly; and Level 3 inputs are not observable in the market.

The Company's short-term financial instruments may include cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and short-term borrowings including commercial paper and term loans. The carrying values of short-term financial instruments approximate their fair values.

The carrying value of the Company's long-term debt and finance lease liabilities does not approximate their fair value. Their estimated fair value has been determined based on market information, where available, or by discounting future payments of principal and interest at estimated interest rates expected to be available to the Company at period end. All measurements are classified as Level 2. The Company's long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, including current maturities, with a carrying value of $19,162 million as at March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $19,651 million), had a fair value of $17,845 million (December 31, 2022 - $17,720 million).

B. Financial risk management

FX management

Net investment hedge

The effect of the Company's net investment hedge for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was an unrealized FX loss of $1 million (three months ended March 31, 2022 - unrealized FX gain of $98 million) recognized in "Other comprehensive loss".

12 Pension and other benefits

In the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company made contributions to its defined benefit pension plans of $4 million (three months ended March 31, 2022 - $3 million).

Net periodic benefit costs for defined benefit pension plans and other benefits included the following components:



For the three months ended March 31

Pensions Other benefits (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Current service cost (benefits earned by employees) $ 18 $ 37 $ 2 $ 2 Other components of net periodic benefit (recovery) cost:







Interest cost on benefit obligation 121 96 5 4 Expected return on plan assets (220) (240) — — Recognized net actuarial loss 8 38 — 1 Total other components of net periodic benefit (recovery) cost (91) (106) 5 5 Net periodic benefit (recovery) cost $ (73) $ (69) $ 7 $ 7



13 Stock-based compensation

As at March 31, 2023, the Company had several stock-based compensation plans including stock option plans, various cash-settled liability plans, and an employee share purchase plan. These plans resulted in an expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $32 million (three months ended March 31, 2022 - expense of $44 million).

Stock option plans

In the three months ended March 31, 2023, under the Company's stock option plans, the Company issued 662,744 options at the weighted-average price of $105.55 per share, based on the closing price on the grant date. Pursuant to the employee plan, these options may be exercised upon vesting, which is between 12 months and 48 months after the grant date, and will expire after seven years.

Under the fair value method, the fair value of the stock options at grant date was approximately $20 million. The weighted-average fair value assumptions were approximately:



For the three months

ended March 31, 2023 Expected option life (years)(1) 4.75 Risk-free interest rate(2) 3.32 % Expected share price volatility(3) 28.29 % Expected annual dividends per share(4) $0.760 Expected forfeiture rate(5) 2.94 % Weighted-average grant date fair value per option granted during the period $29.53

(1) Represents the period of time that awards are expected to be outstanding. Historical data on exercise behaviour or, when available, specific expectations regarding future exercise behaviour were used to estimate the expected life of the option. (2) Based on the implied yield available on zero-coupon government issues with an equivalent term commensurate with the expected option life. (3) Based on the historical volatility of the Company's share price over a period commensurate with the expected term of the option. (4) Determined by the current annual dividend at the time of grant. The Company does not employ different dividend yields throughout the contractual term of the option. (5) The Company estimates forfeitures based on past experience. This rate is monitored on a periodic basis.



Performance share unit plans

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company issued 394,404 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") with a grant date fair value of approximately $42 million and 26,333 Performance Deferred Share Units ("PDSUs") with a grant date fair value, including the value of expected future matching units, of approximately $3 million. PSUs and PDSUs attract dividend equivalents in the form of additional units based on dividends paid on the Company's Common Shares, and vest approximately three years after the grant date, contingent upon the Company's performance ("performance factor"). The fair value of these PSUs and PDSUs is measured periodically until settlement. Vested PSUs are settled in cash. Vested PDSUs are settled in cash pursuant to the Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Plan and are eligible for a 25% match if the holder has not exceeded their share ownership requirements, and are paid out only when the holder ceases their employment with the Company.

The performance period for PSUs and PDSUs issued in the three months ended March 31, 2023 is January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025 and the performance factors are Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") compared to the S&P/TSX 60 Index, and TSR compared to the S&P 500 Industrials Index.

The performance period for 489,990 PSUs and 50,145 PDSUs issued in 2020 was January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022, and the performance factors for these PSUs were Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"), TSR compared to the S&P/TSX 60 Index, and TSR compared to Class I Railways. The resulting payout was 180% of the outstanding units multiplied by the Company's average share price calculated using the last 30 trading days preceding December 31, 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, payouts occurred on 459,358 PSUs outstanding, including dividends reinvested, totalling $87 million. The 45,058 PDSUs that vested on December 31, 2022 for a total fair value of $11 million, including dividends reinvested and matching units, will payout in the future pursuant to the DSU plan (as described above).

14 Contingencies

In the normal course of its operations, the Company becomes involved in various legal actions, including claims relating to injuries and damage to property. The Company maintains provisions it considers to be adequate for such actions. While the final outcome with respect to actions outstanding or pending at March 31, 2023 cannot be predicted with certainty, it is the opinion of management that their resolution will not have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial position, results of operations, or liquidity. However, an unexpected adverse resolution of one or more of these legal actions could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial position, results of operations, or liquidity in a particular quarter or fiscal year.

Legal proceedings related to Lac-Mégantic rail accident

On July 6, 2013, a train carrying petroleum crude oil operated by Montréal Maine and Atlantic Railway ("MMAR") or a subsidiary, Montréal Maine & Atlantic Canada Co. ("MMAC" and collectively the "MMA Group"), derailed in Lac-Mégantic, Québec. The derailment occurred on a section of railway owned and operated by the MMA Group and while the MMA Group exclusively controlled the train.

Following the derailment, MMAC sought court protection in Canada under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and MMAR filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Plans of arrangement were approved in both Canada and the U.S. (the "Plans"), providing for the distribution of approximately $440 million amongst those claiming derailment damages.

A number of legal proceedings, set out below, were commenced in Canada and the U.S. against the Company and others:

(1) Québec's Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Wildlife and Parks ordered various parties, including the Company, to remediate the derailment site (the "Cleanup Order") and served the Company with a Notice of Claim for $95 million for those costs. The Company appealed the Cleanup Order and contested the Notice of Claim with the Administrative Tribunal of Québec. These proceedings are stayed pending determination of the Attorney General of Québec ("AGQ") action (paragraph 2 below).

(2) The AGQ sued the Company in the Québec Superior Court claiming $409 million in damages, which was amended and reduced to $315 million (the "AGQ Action"). The AGQ Action alleges that: (i) the Company was responsible for the petroleum crude oil from its point of origin until its delivery to Irving Oil Ltd.; and (ii) the Company is vicariously liable for the acts and omissions of the MMA Group.

(3) A class action in the Québec Superior Court on behalf of persons and entities residing in, owning or leasing property in, operating a business in, or physically present in Lac-Mégantic at the time of the derailment was certified against the Company on May 8, 2015 (the "Class Action"). Other defendants including MMAC and Mr. Thomas Harding ("Harding") were added to the Class Action on January 25, 2017. On November 28, 2019, the plaintiffs' motion to discontinue their action against Harding was granted. The Class Action seeks unquantified damages, including for wrongful death, personal injury, property damage, and economic loss.

(4) Eight subrogated insurers sued the Company in the Québec Superior Court claiming approximately $16 million in damages, which was amended and reduced to approximately $15 million (the "Promutuel Action"), and two additional subrogated insurers sued the Company claiming approximately $3 million in damages (the "Royal Action"). Both actions contain similar allegations as the AGQ Action. The actions do not identify the subrogated parties. As such, the extent of any overlap between the damages claimed in these actions and under the Plans is unclear. The Royal Action is stayed pending determination of the consolidated proceedings described below.

On December 11, 2017, the AGQ Action, the Class Action and the Promutuel Action were consolidated. The joint liability trial of these consolidated claims commenced on September 21, 2021 with oral arguments ending on June 15, 2022. The Québec Superior Court issued a decision on December 14, 2022 dismissing all claims as against the Company, finding that the Company's actions were not the direct and immediate cause of the accident and the damages suffered by the plaintiffs. All three plaintiffs filed a declaration of appeal on January 13, 2023. A damages trial will follow after the disposition of all appeals, if necessary.

(5) Forty-eight plaintiffs (all individual claims joined in one action) sued the Company, MMAC, and Harding in the Québec Superior Court claiming approximately $5 million in damages for economic loss and pain and suffering, and asserting similar allegations as in the Class Action and the AGQ Action. The majority of the plaintiffs opted-out of the Class Action and all but two are also plaintiffs in litigation against the Company, described in paragraph 7 below. This action is stayed pending determination of the consolidated claims described above.

(6) The MMAR U.S. bankruptcy estate representative commenced an action against the Company in November 2014 in the Maine Bankruptcy Court claiming that the Company failed to abide by certain regulations and seeking approximately U.S. $30 million in damages for MMAR's loss in business value according to a recent expert report filed by the bankruptcy estate. This action asserts that the Company knew or ought to have known that the shipper misclassified the petroleum crude oil and therefore should have refused to transport it. Summary judgment motion was argued and taken under advisement on June 9, 2022, and decision is pending. In the meantime, the Company has filed a motion for leave to file additional arguments on the effect of the decision of the Québec Superior Court in the consolidated claims and motion is set for further case management hearing on May 23, 2023.

(7) The class and mass tort action commenced against the Company in June 2015 in Texas (on behalf of Lac-Mégantic residents and wrongful death representatives) and the wrongful death and personal injury actions commenced against the Company in June 2015 in Illinois and Maine, were all transferred and consolidated in Federal District Court in Maine (the "Maine Actions"). The Maine Actions allege that the Company negligently misclassified and improperly packaged the petroleum crude oil. On the Company's motion, the Maine Actions were dismissed. The plaintiffs appealed the dismissal decision to the United States First Circuit Court of Appeals, which dismissed the plaintiffs' appeal on June 2, 2021. The plaintiffs further petitioned the United States First Circuit Court of Appeals for a rehearing, which was denied on September 8, 2021. On January 24, 2022, the plaintiffs further appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on two bankruptcy procedural grounds. On May 31, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the petition, thereby rejecting the plaintiffs' appeal.

(8) The trustee for the wrongful death trust commenced Carmack Amendment claims against the Company in North Dakota Federal Court, seeking to recover approximately U.S. $6 million for damaged rail cars and lost crude oil and reimbursement for the settlement paid by the consignor and the consignee under the Plans (alleged to be U.S. $110 million and U.S. $60 million, respectively). The Court issued an Order on August 6, 2020 granting and denying in parts the parties' summary judgment motions which has been reviewed and confirmed following motions by the parties for clarification and reconsideration. Final briefs of dispositive motions for summary judgment and for reconsideration on tariff applicability were submitted on September 30, 2022. On January 20, 2023, the Court granted in part the Company's summary judgment motion by dismissing all claims for recovery of settlement payments but leaving for trial the determination of the value of the lost crude oil. It also dismissed the Company's motion for reconsideration on tariff applicability. The remaining issues of the value of the lost crude oil and applicability of judgement reduction provisions do not require trial, and are being briefed by the parties for the court.

At this stage of the proceedings, any potential responsibility and the quantum of potential losses cannot be determined. Nevertheless, the Company denies liability and is vigorously defending these proceedings.

Court decision related to Remington Development Corporation legal claim

On October 20, 2022, the Court of King's Bench of Alberta issued a decision in a claim brought by Remington Development Corporation ("Remington") against the Company and the Province of Alberta ("Alberta") with respect to an alleged breach of contract by the Company in relation to the sale of certain properties in Calgary. In its decision, the Court found the Company had breached its contract with Remington and Alberta had induced the contract breach. The Court found the Company and Alberta liable for damages of approximately $164 million plus interest and costs, and subject to an adjustment to the acquisition value of the property. However, the Court has not provided any indication of how the damages, which are currently estimated to total approximately $200 million before Remington's costs are established, should be apportioned between the Company and Alberta. As a result, at this time, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the amount of damages for which it is liable under the ruling of the Court. The Company has filed an appeal of the Court's decision.

Environmental liabilities

Environmental remediation accruals, recorded on an undiscounted basis unless a reliable, determinable estimate as to an amount and timing of costs can be established, cover site-specific remediation programs.

The accruals for environmental remediation represent the Company's best estimate of its probable future obligation and include both asserted and unasserted claims, without reduction for anticipated recoveries from third parties. Although the recorded accruals include the Company's best estimate of all probable costs, the Company's total environmental remediation costs cannot be predicted with certainty. Accruals for environmental remediation may change from time to time as new information about previously untested sites becomes known, and as environmental laws and regulations evolve and advances are made in environmental remediation technology. The accruals may also vary as the courts decide legal proceedings against outside parties responsible for contamination. These potential charges, which cannot be quantified at this time, may materially affect income in the particular period in which a charge is recognized. Costs related to existing, but as yet unknown, or future contamination will be accrued in the period in which they become probable and reasonably estimable.

15 Subsequent events

KCS Acquisition

The Company assumed control of KCS on April 14, 2023 (the "Control Date') as further described in Note 8 Business Acquisition. Between December 14, 2021, and April 13, 2023, the Company recorded its investment in KCS using the equity method of accounting, see Note 9 Investment in KCS for further discussion.

Accordingly, the Company commenced consolidation of KCS on the Control Date, accounting for the acquisition as a business combination achieved in stages. The results from operations and cash flows have been consolidated prospectively from the Control Date. The Company derecognized its previously held equity method investment in KCS of approximately $44.4 billion as of April 13, 2023 and remeasured the investment at its estimated provisional Control Date fair value of $37.2 billion which forms part of the purchase consideration, resulting in a preliminary estimated net remeasurement loss of $7.2 billion. In addition, a deferred tax recovery of approximately $7.8 billion was recognized upon the derecognition of the deferred tax liability computed on the outside basis that the Company had recognized in relation to its investment in KCS while accounted for using the equity method. The preliminary estimated fair value of the previously held equity interest in KCS was determined through the use of various valuation methodologies.

The identifiable assets acquired, and liabilities and non-controlling interest assumed are measured at their estimated provisional fair values at the Control Date, with certain exceptions. The estimated provisional fair values of the tangible assets were determined using valuation techniques including, but not limited to, the market approach and the cost approach. The significant assumptions used to determine the estimated provisional fair value of the tangible assets include, but are not limited to, a selection of comparable assets and inflation. Presented with the acquired Properties are concession rights and related assets held under the terms of a concession from the Mexican government. The concession expires in June 2047 and is renewable under certain conditions for additional periods of up to 50 years.

The estimated provisional fair values of the intangible assets were determined using valuation techniques including, but not limited to, the multi-period excess earnings method, the replacement cost method, the relief from royalty method and the income approach. The significant assumptions used to determine the estimated provisional fair values of the intangible assets include, but are not limited to, the renewal probability and term of the Mexican concession extension, discount rates, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") margins and terminal growth rates.

The protective order issued by the STB on April 2, 2021 ("Protective Order") limited the Company's access to non-public KCS information, including but not limited to, financial forecasts, customer data, collectability of accounts receivable, valuation of materials and supplies, condition of property, plant and equipment, legal and other claims, including environmental matters, other contingent liabilities, and uncertain tax positions. As a result of the limited period of time since the Control Date the Company has presented a provisional purchase price allocation based on best estimates and information currently available. It is subject to adjustments as management completes its validation of KCS's April 14, 2023 balance sheet and finalizes its fair valuation of KCS.

The Company also has 12 months from the Control Date, the measurement period, to finalize its allocation of the Control Date fair value of KCS to the acquired assets and assumed liabilities and non-controlling interest for additional information which may become available as to facts and circumstances as of the Control Date. Measurement uncertainty may exist at the Control date, however, during the measurement period this uncertainty may be resolved due to new information being obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the Control Date that, if known, would have affected the amounts recognized as of that date, including, but not limited to, amounts relating to the items noted above in relation to information for which the Company did not have, or only had limited access to, prior to the Control Date as a result of the STB's Protective Order.

The following table summarizes the estimated provisional amounts expected to be recognized in respect of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities and non-controlling interest assumed on the Control Date, as well as the preliminary estimated fair value at the Control Date of the previously held equity interest in KCS:

(in billions of Canadian dollars)

Net assets acquired:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 0.3 Net working capital 0.3 Properties 27.7 Intangible assets 2.6 Other long-term assets 0.4 Long-term debt (4.5) Deferred income taxes (6.6) Other long-term liabilities (0.5) Total identifiable net assets $ 19.7 Goodwill 18.5

$ 38.2 Consideration:

Fair value of previously held equity method investment $ 37.2 Estimated fair value of non-controlling interest 1.0 Total $ 38.2

Acquired cash and cash equivalents of $0.3 billion will be presented as an investing activity on the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Intangible assets estimated at $2.6 billion consist of contracts and customer relationships with amortization periods of nine to 22 years as well as U.S. trackage rights and the KCS brand with indefinite estimated useful lives. Included in the acquired Properties are concession rights and related assets held under the terms of a concession from the Mexican government, which have estimated provisional fair values totalling $8.3 billion.

The excess of the total consideration, over the amounts allocated to acquired assets and assumed liabilities and the non-controlling interest to be recognized, will be recognized as goodwill of $18.5 billion. All of the goodwill will be assigned to the rail transportation segment. None of the goodwill is expected to be deductible for income tax purposes.

On a pro forma basis, if the Company had consolidated KCS starting January 1, 2022, the revenue and earnings of the combined entity would be as follows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in billions of Canadian dollars) KCS

Historical(1) Pro Forma KCS

Historical(1) Pro Forma Revenue $ 1.2 $ 3.5 $ 1.0 $ 2.8 Net income attributable to controlling shareholders 0.2 0.8 0.2 1.2

(1) Revenues are translated into Canadian dollars at the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and three months ended March 31, 2022 with effective exchange rates of 1.3526 and $1.2668, respectively. All remaining expenses and income are translated at the Bank of Canada monthly average exchange rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and three months ended March 31, 2022 with effective exchange rates of $1.3526 and $1.2669, respectively.

The supplemental pro forma earnings for the combined entity were adjusted for:

the remeasurement loss of $7.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022 upon derecognition of CPRL's previously held equity method investment in KCS and remeasurement at its Control Date fair value, and includes the reclassification of associated accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings;

depreciation and amortization of differences between the historic carrying value and the estimated provisional fair value of tangible and intangible assets and investments;

amortization of differences between the carrying amount and the estimated provisional fair value of debt through net interest expense;

the elimination of intercompany transactions between the Company and KCS;

miscellaneous amounts have been reclassified across revenue, operating expenses, and non-operating income or expense, consistent with CPKC's financial statement captions;

the removal of equity earnings from KCS as previously held equity method investment of $0.2 billion and $0.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , respectively;

estimated transaction costs expected to be incurred by the Company; and

income tax expense or recovery adjustments including:

KCS Debt Exchange

On March 20, 2023, the Company announced the commencement of offers to exchange any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn notes) and accepted notes of seven series, each previously issued by KCS (the "Old Notes") for notes issued by Canadian Pacific Railway Company ("CPRC") (the "CPRC Notes"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPKC, and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis by CPKC. Each CPRC Note in a series contains the same interest rates, interest payment dates, maturity dates, and substantively the same redemption provisions as the corresponding series of Old Notes.

In exchange for each U.S. $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes that was validly tendered prior to March 31, 2023 (the "Early Participation Date") and not validly withdrawn, holders of Old Notes received consideration consisting of U.S. $1,000 principal amount of CPRC Notes and a cash amount of U.S. $1.00. This total consideration included an early participation premium, consisting of U.S. $30 principal amount of CPRC Notes per U.S. $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes. In exchange for each U.S. $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes that was validly tendered after the Early Participation Date but prior to the expiration of the exchange offers on April 17, 2023 (the "Expiration Date") and not validly withdrawn, holders of Old Notes received consideration consisting of U.S. $970 principal amount of CPRC Notes and a cash amount of U.S. $1.00. On April 19, 2023, the exchange offerings were settled as follows:

(in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages)

Series of Old Notes Subject to Exchange Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered

and Consents

Received Percentage of Total Outstanding Principal Amount of such Series

of Old Notes Tendered and Consenting Series

of CPRC Notes Issued

by CPRC Aggregate

Principal Amount

of CPRC Notes

Issued 3.125% Senior Notes due 2026 $ 227 90.8 % 3.125% Notes due 2026 $ 227 2.875% Senior Notes due 2029 415 97.6 % 2.875% Notes due 2029 415 4.300% Senior Notes due 2043 448 100.0 % 4.300% Notes due 2043 448 4.950% Senior Notes due 2045 463 92.8 % 4.950% Notes due 2045 463 4.700% Senior Notes due 2048 498 99.6 % 4.700% Notes due 2048 498 3.500% Senior Notes due 2050 543 98.7 % 3.500% Notes due 2050 543 4.200% Senior Notes due 2069 420 98.9 % 4.200% Notes due 2069 420 Total $ 3,014 97.3 %

$ 3,014



The debt exchange is accounted for as a modification of debt as the financial terms of the CPRC Notes do not differ from the Old Notes of KCS and there is no substantial difference between the present value of cash flows under each respective set of notes. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company incurred $3 million of costs associated with the debt exchange, recorded within "Other expense (income)".

Satisfaction and Discharge of KCS 2023 Notes

On April 24, 2023, KCS irrevocably deposited U.S. $647 million of non-callable government securities to the KCS 2023 note trustee to satisfy and discharge KCS's obligations under two series of notes that mature in 2023 and were not included within the KCS debt exchange. As a result of the satisfaction and discharge, the obligations of the Company under the indenture with respect to the KCS 2023 Notes have been terminated, except those provisions of the indenture that, by their terms, survive the satisfaction and discharge. The Company utilized existing cash resources and issuances of commercial paper to fund the satisfaction and discharge. The KCS 2023 notes will be presented on the Company's consolidated balance sheet until their respective maturity dates of May 2023 and November 2023. The balances of principal and interest outstanding as of April 24, 2023 on the two series of notes were U.S. $445 million and U.S. $203 million respectively. This transaction, along with the debt exchange mentioned above, will relieve KCS from continuous disclosure obligations.

Summary of Rail Data



First Quarter Financial (millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Total

Change % Change









Revenues







Freight $ 2,217 $ 1,796 $ 421 23 Non-freight 49 42 7 17 Total revenues 2,266 1,838 428 23









Operating expenses







Compensation and benefits 438 413 25 6 Fuel 326 273 53 19 Materials 72 62 10 16 Equipment rents 30 35 (5) (14) Depreciation and amortization 225 210 15 7 Purchased services and other 346 310 36 12 Total operating expenses 1,437 1,303 134 10









Operating income 829 535 294 55









Less:







Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern (204) (198) (6) 3 Other expense (income) 2 (1) 3 (300) Other components of net periodic benefit recovery (86) (101) 15 (15) Net interest expense 154 160 (6) (4)









Income before income tax expense 963 675 288 43









Income tax expense 163 85 78 92









Net income $ 800 $ 590 $ 210 36 Operating ratio (%) 63.4 70.9 (7.5) (750) bps









Basic earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.63 $ 0.23 37









Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.63 $ 0.23 37









Shares Outstanding







Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding (millions) 930.7 929.7 1.0 — Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (millions) 933.5 932.7 0.8 —









Foreign Exchange







Average foreign exchange rate (U.S.$/Canadian$) 0.74 0.79 (0.05) (6) Average foreign exchange rate (Canadian$/U.S.$) 1.35 1.27 0.08 6

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



First Quarter Commodity Data 2023 2022 Total

Change %

Change FX Adjusted % Change(1)











Freight Revenues (millions)









- Grain $ 515 $ 360 $ 155 43 37 - Coal 155 139 16 12 11 - Potash 132 104 28 27 22 - Fertilizers and sulphur 96 78 18 23 19 - Forest products 103 86 17 20 13 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 366 310 56 18 13 - Metals, minerals and consumer products 233 181 52 29 23 - Automotive 125 91 34 37 32 - Intermodal 492 447 45 10 8











Total Freight Revenues $ 2,217 $ 1,796 $ 421 23 19











Freight Revenue per Revenue Ton-Mile ("RTM") (cents)









- Grain 5.14 4.51 0.63 14 9 - Coal 3.95 3.48 0.47 14 13 - Potash 3.29 2.85 0.44 15 11 - Fertilizers and sulphur 7.16 6.40 0.76 12 8 - Forest products 7.47 6.32 1.15 18 12 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 5.90 5.25 0.65 12 7 - Metals, minerals and consumer products 8.00 7.19 0.81 11 6 - Automotive 26.37 22.58 3.79 17 12 - Intermodal 6.75 6.71 0.04 1 (1)











Total Freight Revenue per RTM 5.90 5.33 0.57 11 7











Freight Revenue per Carload









- Grain $ 4,914 $ 4,301 $ 613 14 9 - Coal 2,141 1,989 152 8 7 - Potash 3,577 3,240 337 10 6 - Fertilizers and sulphur 5,647 4,906 741 15 11 - Forest products 5,819 4,943 876 18 11 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 4,867 4,270 597 14 9 - Metals, minerals and consumer products 3,770 3,315 455 14 8 - Automotive 4,355 3,776 579 15 10 - Intermodal 1,857 1,750 107 6 4











Total Freight Revenue per Carload $ 3,263 $ 2,870 $ 393 14 10

(1) This earnings measure has no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is defined and reconciled in Non-GAAP Measures of this Earnings Release.

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



First Quarter Commodity Data (Continued) 2023 2022 Total

Change % Change









Millions of RTM







- Grain 10,014 7,974 2,040 26 - Coal 3,925 3,997 (72) (2) - Potash 4,010 3,652 358 10 - Fertilizers and sulphur 1,340 1,219 121 10 - Forest products 1,378 1,361 17 1 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 6,207 5,907 300 5 - Metals, minerals and consumer products 2,911 2,519 392 16 - Automotive 474 403 71 18 - Intermodal 7,290 6,661 629 9









Total RTMs 37,549 33,693 3,856 11









Carloads (thousands)







- Grain 104.8 83.7 21.1 25 - Coal 72.4 69.9 2.5 4 - Potash 36.9 32.1 4.8 15 - Fertilizers and sulphur 17.0 15.9 1.1 7 - Forest products 17.7 17.4 0.3 2 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 75.2 72.6 2.6 4 - Metals, minerals and consumer products 61.8 54.6 7.2 13 - Automotive 28.7 24.1 4.6 19 - Intermodal 265.0 255.4 9.6 4









Total Carloads 679.5 625.7 53.8 9



First Quarter

2023 2022 Total

Change %

Change FX Adjusted

% Change(1)











Operating Expenses (millions)









Compensation and benefits $ 438 $ 413 $ 25 6 4 Fuel 326 273 53 19 13 Materials 72 62 10 16 14 Equipment rents 30 35 (5) (14) (19) Depreciation and amortization 225 210 15 7 5 Purchased services and other 346 310 36 12 8











Total Operating Expenses $ 1,437 $ 1,303 $ 134 10 7

(1) This earnings measure has no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is defined and reconciled in Non-GAAP Measures of this Earnings Release.

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



First Quarter

2023 2022 Total

Change % Change









Operations Performance

















Gross ton-miles ("GTMs") (millions) 67,449 62,182 5,267 8 Train miles (thousands) 7,257 6,893 364 5 Average train weight - excluding local traffic (tons) 10,040 9,757 283 3 Average train length - excluding local traffic (feet) 8,284 8,050 234 3 Average terminal dwell (hours) 8.5 8.7 (0.2) (2) Average train speed (miles per hour, or "mph")(1) 21.3 21.2 0.1 — Locomotive productivity (GTMs / operating horsepower)(2) 199 178 21 12 Fuel efficiency(3) 0.973 0.994 (0.021) (2) U.S. gallons of locomotive fuel consumed (millions)(4) 65.7 61.8 3.9 6 Average fuel price (U.S. dollars per U.S. gallon) 3.68 3.49 0.19 5









Total Employees and Workforce

















Total employees (average)(5) 12,935 11,767 1,168 10 Total employees (end of period)(5) 13,122 11,942 1,180 10 Workforce (end of period)(6) 13,182 11,977 1,205 10









Safety Indicators (7)

















FRA personal injuries per 200,000 employee-hours 1.21 1.35 (0.14) (10) FRA train accidents per million train-miles 0.98 1.04 (0.06) (6)





(1) Average train speed is defined as a measure of the line-haul movement from origin to destination including terminal dwell hours. It is calculated by dividing the total train miles travelled by the total train hours operated. This calculation does not include delay time related to customers or foreign railroads and excludes the time and distance travelled by: i) trains used in or around the Company's yards; ii) passenger trains; and iii) trains used for repairing track. (2) Locomotive productivity is defined as daily GTMs divided by daily average operating horsepower. Operating horsepower excludes units offline, tied up or in storage, or in use on other railways, and includes foreign units online. (3) Fuel efficiency is defined as U.S. gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs. (4) Includes gallons of fuel consumed from freight, yard and commuter service but excludes fuel used in capital projects and other non-freight activities. (5) An employee is defined as an individual currently engaged in full-time, part-time, or seasonal employment with the Company. (6) Workforce is defined as total employees plus contractors and consultants. (7) Federal Railroad Administration ("FRA") personal injuries per 200,000 employee-hours for the three months ended March 31, 2022, previously reported as 1.31, was restated to 1.35 in this Earnings Release. This restatement reflects new information available within specified periods stipulated by the FRA but that exceed the Company's financial reporting timeline.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company presents Non-GAAP measures to provide a basis for evaluating underlying earnings and liquidity trends in the Company's business that can be compared with the results of operations in prior periods. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures facilitate a multi-period assessment of long-term profitability, allowing management and other external users of the Company's consolidated financial information to compare profitability on a long-term basis, including assessing future profitability, with that of the Company's peers.

These Non-GAAP measures have no standardized meaning and are not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these Non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The Company uses adjusted earnings results including Adjusted income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating ratio to evaluate the Company's operating performance and for planning and forecasting future business operations and future profitability. Core adjusted income and Core adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide financial statement users with additional transparency by isolating for the impact of KCS purchase accounting. KCS purchase accounting represents the amortization of basis differences, being the difference in value between the consideration paid to acquire KCS and the underlying carrying value of the net assets of KCS immediately prior to its acquisition by the Company, net of tax, as recognized within Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income. All assets subject to KCS purchase accounting contribute to income generation and will continue to amortize over their estimated useful lives. These Non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operating results because they exclude certain significant items that are not considered indicative of future financial trends either by nature or amount or provide improved comparability to past performance. As a result, these items are excluded for management's assessment of operational performance, allocation of resources and preparation of annual budgets. These significant items may include, but are not limited to, restructuring and asset impairment charges, individually significant gains and losses from sales of assets, acquisition-related costs, the merger termination payment received, KCS's gain on unwinding of interest rate hedges (net of CPKC's associated purchase accounting basis differences and tax), as recognized within Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income, the foreign exchange ("FX") impact of translating the Company's debt and lease liabilities (including borrowings under the credit facility), discrete tax items, changes in the outside basis tax difference between the carrying amount of CPKC's equity investment in KCS and its tax basis of this investment, changes in income tax rates, changes to an uncertain tax item, and certain items outside the control of management. Acquisition-related costs include legal, consulting, financing fees, integration planning costs consisting of third-party services and system migration, fair value gain or loss on FX forward contracts and interest rate hedges, FX gain on U.S. dollar-denominated cash on hand from the issuances of long-term debt to fund the KCS acquisition, debt exchange transaction costs, and transaction and integration costs incurred by KCS, net of tax, which were recognized within Equity earnings of Kansas City Southern in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income. These items may not be non-recurring. However, excluding these significant items from GAAP results allows for a consistent understanding of the Company's consolidated financial performance when performing a multi-period assessment including assessing the likelihood of future results. Accordingly, these Non-GAAP financial measures may provide insight to investors and other external users of the Company's consolidated financial information.

Significant items that impact reported earnings for the first three months of 2023, the twelve months of 2022, and the last nine months of 2021 include:

2023:

Deferred tax recovery of $23 million on changes in the outside basis difference of the equity investment in KCS that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 3 cents ; and

Acquisition-related costs of $25 million in connection with the KCS acquisition ( $21 million after current tax recovery of $4 million ), including an expense of $12 million recognized in Purchased services and other, $3 million recognized in Other (income) expense, and $10 million recognized in Equity earnings of KCS that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents .

2022:

in the fourth quarter, a gain of $212 million due to KCS's gain on unwinding of interest rate hedges (net of CPKC's associated purchase accounting basis differences and tax) recognized in Equity earnings of KCS that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 23 cents ;

in the fourth quarter, a deferred tax recovery of $24 million as a result of a reversal of an uncertain tax item related to a prior period that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 3 cents ;

in the third quarter, a deferred tax recovery of $12 million due to a decrease in the Iowa state tax rate that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 1 cent ;

during the course of the year, a net deferred tax recovery of $19 million on changes in the outside basis difference of the equity investment in KCS that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents as follows:

during the course of the year, acquisition-related costs of $123 million in connection with the KCS acquisition ( $108 million after current tax recovery of $15 million ), including costs of $74 million recognized in Purchased services and other, and $49 million recognized in Equity earnings of KCS, that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 12 cents as follows:

2021:

in the fourth quarter, a deferred tax recovery of $33 million on changes in the outside basis difference of the equity investment in KCS that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 5 cents ;

in the second quarter, the merger termination payment received of $845 million ( $748 million after current taxes) in connection with KCS's termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Original Merger Agreement") effective May 21, 2021 that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by $1.11 ;

acquisition-related costs of $563 million in connection with the KCS acquisition ( $473 million after current tax recovery of $90 million net of deferred tax expense of $9 million ), including costs of $150 million recognized in Purchased services and other, $169 million recognized in Equity loss of KCS, and $244 million recognized in Other expense (income), that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 69 cents as follows:

a net non-cash loss of $26 million ( $23 million after deferred tax) due to FX translation of debt and lease liabilities that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 3 cents as follows:

Reconciliation of GAAP Performance Measures to Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The following tables reconcile the most directly comparable measures presented in accordance with GAAP to the Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted income is calculated as Net income reported on a GAAP basis adjusted for significant items. Core adjusted income is calculated as Adjusted income less KCS purchase accounting.



For the three months ended

March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Net income as reported $ 800 $ 590 Less significant item (pre-tax):



Acquisition-related costs (25) (33) Add:



Tax effect of adjustments(1) (4) (3) Deferred tax recovery on the outside basis difference of the investment in KCS (23) (32) Adjusted income $ 798 $ 588 Less: KCS purchase accounting (42) (40) Core adjusted income $ 840 $ 628

(1) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated as the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the applicable tax rate for the above items of 15.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 8.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the significant items.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted income, as defined above, divided by the weighted-average diluted number of Common Shares outstanding during the period as determined in accordance with GAAP. Core adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted diluted earnings per share less KCS purchase accounting.



For the three months ended

March 31

2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 0.86 $ 0.63 Less significant item (pre-tax):



Acquisition-related costs (0.03) (0.04) Add:



Tax effect of adjustments(1) (0.01) (0.01) Deferred tax recovery on the outside basis difference of the investment in KCS (0.03) (0.03) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.63 Less: KCS purchase accounting (0.05) (0.04) Core adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.67

(1) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated as the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the applicable tax rate for the above items of 15.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 8.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the significant items.

Adjusted operating income is calculated as Operating income reported on a GAAP basis less significant items.



For the three months ended

March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Operating income as reported $ 829 $ 535 Less significant item:



Acquisition-related costs (12) (20) Adjusted operating income $ 841 $ 555

Operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses divided by revenues. Adjusted operating ratio excludes those significant items that are reported within Operating income.



For the three months ended

March 31

2023 2022 Operating ratio as reported 63.4 % 70.9 % Less significant item:



Acquisition-related costs 0.5 % 1.1 % Adjusted operating ratio 62.9 % 69.8 %



Adjusted Return on Invested Capital ("Adjusted ROIC")

Return on average shareholders' equity is calculated as Net income divided by average shareholders' equity, averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a trailing twelve month period. Adjusted ROIC is calculated as Adjusted return divided by Adjusted average invested capital. Adjusted return is defined as Net income adjusted for interest expense, tax effected at the Company's adjusted annualized effective tax rate, and significant items in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, tax effected at the applicable tax rate. Adjusted average invested capital is defined as the sum of total Shareholders' equity, Long-term debt, and Long-term debt maturing within one year, as presented in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, each averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a trailing twelve month period, adjusted for the impact of significant items, tax effected at the applicable tax rate, on closing balances as part of this average. Adjusted ROIC excludes significant items reported in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, as these significant items are not considered indicative of future financial trends either by nature or amount, and excludes interest expense, net of tax, to incorporate returns on the Company's overall capitalization. Adjusted ROIC is a performance measure that measures how productively the Company uses its long-term capital investments, representing critical indicators of good operating and investment decisions made by management, and is an important performance criteria in determining certain elements of the Company's long-term incentive plan. Adjusted ROIC is reconciled below from Return on average shareholders' equity, the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Calculation of Return on average shareholders' equity



For the twelve months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2023 2022 Net income as reported $ 3,727 $ 2,840 Average shareholders' equity $ 36,753 $ 20,926 Return on average shareholders' equity 10.1 % 13.6 %

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted return



For the twelve months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Net income as reported $ 3,727 $ 2,840 Add:



Net interest expense 646 490 Tax on interest(1) (146) (117) Significant items (pre-tax):



KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges (212) — Acquisition-related costs 115 596 Merger termination fee — (845) Impact of FX translation loss on debt and lease liabilities — 26 Tax on significant items(2) (16) 1 Deferred tax recovery on the outside basis difference of the investment in KCS (10) (65) Income tax rate changes (12) — Reversal of provision for uncertain tax item (24) — Adjusted return $ 4,068 $ 2,926

(1) Tax was calculated at the adjusted annualized effective tax rate of 22.59% and 23.75% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Tax was calculated as the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the applicable tax rate for the above items of 16.53% and 0.32% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the significant items.

Reconciliation of Average shareholders' equity to Adjusted average invested capital



For the twelve months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Average shareholders' equity $ 36,753 $ 20,926 Average long-term debt, including long-term debt maturing within one year 19,413 14,701

$ 56,166 $ 35,627 Less:



Significant items (pre-tax):



KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges 106 — Acquisition-related costs (58) (298) Merger termination fee — 423 Tax on significant items(1) 8 (2) Deferred tax recovery on the outside basis difference of the investment in KCS 5 32 Income tax rate changes 6 — Reversal of provision for uncertain tax item 12 — Adjusted average invested capital $ 56,087 $ 35,472

(1) Tax was calculated at the pre-tax effect of the adjustment multiplied by the applicable tax rate of 16.53% and 1.71% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The applicable tax rate reflects the taxable jurisdiction and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the significant item.

Calculation of Adjusted ROIC



For the twelve months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2023 2022 Adjusted return $ 4,068 $ 2,926 Adjusted average invested capital $ 56,087 $ 35,472 Adjusted ROIC 7.3 % 8.2 %



Free Cash

Free cash is calculated as Cash provided by operating activities, less Cash used in investing activities, adjusted for changes in Cash and cash equivalents balances resulting from FX fluctuations and the operating cash flow impacts of acquisition-related costs associated with the KCS transaction. Free cash is a measure that management considers to be a valuable indicator of liquidity. Free cash is useful to investors and other external users of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements as it assists with the evaluation of the Company's ability to generate cash to satisfy debt obligations and discretionary activities such as dividends, share repurchase programs, and other strategic opportunities, and is an important performance criteria in determining certain elements of the Company's long-term incentive plan. The acquisition-related costs associated with the KCS acquisition are not indicative of operating trends and have been excluded from Free cash. Free cash should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, Cash provided by operating activities.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash



For the three months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 881 $ 613 Cash used in investing activities (401) (206) Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on U.S. dollar-denominated cash and cash equivalents 4 — Less:



Acquisition-related costs (11) (17) Free cash $ 495 $ 424



Foreign Exchange Adjusted % Change

FX adjusted % change allows certain financial results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons in the analysis of trends in business performance. Financial result variances at constant currency are obtained by translating the comparable period of the prior year results denominated in U.S. dollars at the foreign exchange rates of the current period.

FX adjusted % changes in revenues are further used in calculating FX adjusted % change in freight revenue per carload and RTM. FX adjusted % changes in revenues are as follows:



For the three months ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2023 Reported

2022 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2022 FX Adjusted

% Change Freight revenues by line of business









Grain $ 515 $ 360 $ 17 $ 377 37 Coal 155 139 1 140 11 Potash 132 104 4 108 22 Fertilizers and sulphur 96 78 3 81 19 Forest products 103 86 5 91 13 Energy, chemicals and plastics 366 310 15 325 13 Metals, minerals and consumer products 233 181 9 190 23 Automotive 125 91 4 95 32 Intermodal 492 447 7 454 8 Freight revenues 2,217 1,796 65 1,861 19 Non-freight revenues 49 42 1 43 14 Total revenues $ 2,266 $ 1,838 $ 66 $ 1,904 19

FX adjusted % changes in operating expenses are as follows:



For the three months ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2023 Reported

2022 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2022 FX Adjusted

% Change Compensation and benefits $ 438 $ 413 $ 7 $ 420 4 Fuel 326 273 15 288 13 Materials 72 62 1 63 14 Equipment rents 30 35 2 37 (19) Depreciation and amortization 225 210 4 214 5 Purchased services and other 346 310 9 319 8 Total operating expenses $ 1,437 $ 1,303 $ 38 $ 1,341 7

FX adjusted % change in operating income is as follows:



For the three months ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2023 Reported

2022 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2022 FX Adjusted

% Change Operating income $ 829 $ 535 $ 28 $ 563 47



Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio and Combined adjusted Net Debt to Combined adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Adjusted net debt to Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") ratio is calculated as Adjusted net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a key credit measure used to assess the Company's financial capacity. The ratio provides information on the Company's ability to service its debt and other long-term obligations from operations, excluding significant items, and is an important performance criteria in determining certain elements of the Company's long-term incentive plan. The Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, which is reconciled below from the Long-term debt to Net income ratio, the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

CPKC presents the trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA of KCS on a combined basis, as CPKC did not control KCS while it was in voting trust until the voting trust was terminated on April 14, 2023, and CPKC assumed control of KCS (through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary). CPKC was the beneficial owner of KCS's outstanding shares while it was in voting trust and received cash dividends from KCS. The adjustment to include the trailing twelve month EBITDA of KCS and KCS's outstanding debt at its book value provides users of the financial statements with better insight into CPKC's progress in achieving deleveraging commitments. This ratio is not calculated in accordance with Regulation S-X Article 11 ("Article 11"). Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, this combined ratio has been renamed as "Combined Adjusted Net Debt to Combined Adjusted EBITDA Ratio". KCS's disclosed U.S. dollar financial values for the trailing twelve month ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 were adjusted to Canadian dollars reflecting the FX rate for the appropriate periods presented, respectively.

Calculation of Long-term Debt to Net Income Ratio

Long-term debt to Net income ratio is calculated as long-term debt, including long-term debt maturing within one year, divided by Net income.

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) 2023 2022 Long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year as at March 31 $ 19,162 $ 19,663 Net income for the twelve months ended March 31 3,727 2,840 Long-term debt to Net income ratio 5.1 6.9

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Adjusted Net Debt and Combined Adjusted Net Debt

Adjusted net debt is defined as Long-term debt, Long-term debt maturing within one year, and Short-term borrowing as reported on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets adjusted for pension plans deficit, operating lease liabilities recognized on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted net debt is used as a measure of debt and long-term obligations as part of the calculation of Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

(in millions of Canadian dollars)(1) 2023 2022 CPRL long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year as at March 31 $ 19,162 $ 19,663 Add:



Pension plans deficit(2) 176 263 Operating lease liabilities 246 279 Less:



Cash and cash equivalents 290 85 CPRL Adjusted net debt as at March 31 $ 19,294 $ 20,120 KCS Long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year as at March 31 $ 5,112 $ 4,726 Add:



KCS operating lease liabilities 131 79 Less:



KCS cash and cash equivalents 225 131 KCS Adjusted net debt as at March 31 5,018 4,674 CPRL Adjusted net debt as at March 31 19,294 20,120 Combined Adjusted net debt as at March 31 $ 24,312 $ 24,794

(1) KCS's amounts were translated at the period end FX rate of $1.35 and $1.25 for March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Pension plans deficit is the total funded status of the Pension plans in deficit only.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBIT, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA and Combined Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") is calculated as Net income before Net interest expense and Income tax expense. Adjusted EBIT excludes significant items reported in both Operating income and Other expense (income). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBIT plus operating lease expense and Depreciation and amortization, less Other components of net periodic benefit recovery. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a measure of liquidity derived from operations, excluding significant items, as part of the calculation of Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.



For the twelve months

ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars)(1) 2023 2022 CPRL Net income as reported $ 3,727 $ 2,840 Add:



Net interest expense 646 490 Income tax expense 706 662 EBIT 5,079 3,992 Less significant items (pre-tax):



KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges 212 — Acquisition-related costs (115) (596) Merger termination fee — 845 Impact of FX translation loss on debt and lease liabilities — (26) Adjusted EBIT 4,982 3,769 Add:



Operating lease expense 74 73 Depreciation and amortization 868 819 Less:



Other components of net periodic benefit recovery 396 393 CPRL Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,528 $ 4,268 Net income attributable to KCS and subsidiaries $ 1,299 $ 718 Add:



KCS interest expense 207 195 KCS income tax expense 422 287 KCS EBIT 1,928 1,200 Less significant items (pre-tax):



KCS merger costs (57) (302) KCS gain on settlement of treasury lock agreements 352 — KCS Adjusted EBIT 1,633 1,502 Add:



KCS total lease cost 45 40 KCS depreciation and amortization 523 464 KCS Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,201 $ 2,006 CPRL Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,528 $ 4,268 Less:



Equity earnings of KCS(2) 1,080 57 Acquisition-related costs of KCS(3) 46 182 KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges(4) (212) — Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,815 $ 6,035

(1) KCS's amounts were translated at the quarterly average FX rate of $1.35, $1.36, $1.30, and $1.28 for Q1 2023, Q4 2022, Q3 2022 and Q2 2022 and $1.27, $1.26, $1.26, and $1.23 for Q1 2022, Q4 2021, Q3 2021 and Q2 2021, respectively. (2) Equity earnings of KCS were part of CPRL's reported net income and therefore have been deducted in arriving to the Combined Adjusted EBITDA. (3) Acquisition-related costs of KCS have been adjusted in CPRL's Adjusted EBITDA calculation above, therefore have been deducted in arriving to the Combined Adjusted EBITDA. (4) KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges has been adjusted in CPRL's Adjusted EBITDA calculation above, therefore has been added back in arriving to the Combined Adjusted EBITDA.

Calculation of Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio and Combined Adjusted Net Debt to Combined Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) 2023 2022 Adjusted net debt as at March 31 $ 19,294 $ 20,120 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31 5,528 4,268 Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.5 4.7

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) 2023 2022 Combined adjusted net debt as at March 31 $ 24,312 $ 24,794 Combined adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31 6,815 6,035 Combined adjusted net debt to Combined adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.6 4.1

View original content:

SOURCE CPKC