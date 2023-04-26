H/L AGENCY REBRANDS AND EXPANDS INSIGHTS 360 AND ANALYTICS PLATFORMS

Names David Morrissey as Vice President of Brand Strategy

OAKLAND, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H/L today announces a rebrand, an expansion of its unique Insights 360 and Data Analytics + Engineering practices, and appoints David Morrissey as vice president of brand strategy. Aligning the brand with its core values, services, and philosophy and decades of success with leading companies including McDonalds, Toyota and other newcomers, the agency is widely known for its creative prowess and robust media department.

On the heels of achieving record revenues over the past two years, H/L unveils a new visual identity, a simplified brand name (from "H&L Partners" to "H/L"), more contemporary brand values, and an updated positioning under Make Momentum.™ This is in line with the company's credo and philosophy to Make Momentum. for clients' businesses, empower the diverse and driven team of H/Lers, and invigorate the communities where H/L operates.

"We take great pride in our ability to grow client relationships that span decades' worth of positive impact," said Trey Curtola, Chairman of H/L. CEO Andrea Alfano adds, "The sum of our parts—our people, creativity, localized media capabilities, analytics and insights offerings, and the work we do to give back in our communities, adds up to something much bigger—we Make Momentum."

The unique Insights 360 practice studies industry trends, consumer behaviors, and evolving product preferences to help H/L's clients predict what's next and grow their businesses more sustainably. Combined with H/L's distinctive Data Analytics + Engineering platform, the offerings help clients expand consumer usage and loyalty, drive impactful media behaviors, all while maximizing profitability. The Data Analytics + Engineering practice further blends data from consumer insights, media, creative performance, and sales metrics to show a holistic and customized view into clients' customers, marketing campaigns, and business KPIs. This automation enables much quicker data analysis, and supports live web-based dashboards and direct data integrations with clients' data science teams.

"It's like working with family, there is an incredibly high level of trust that has been established over the years. H/L understands every aspect of the franchise business and the fact that profitability is the holy grail," says Angel Veliz, president, South Florida Co-op Business Unit, McDonald's. "They keep our business objectives top of mind and they go to great lengths to understand how the consumer feels about our brand and how we need to evolve."

"Our relationship with H/L goes back to the 1980s, which says it all," explains Dave Johnston, president, Northern California Toyota Dealers Advertising Association. "The foundation is solid with a top-notch team, strong creative, great analytics and an uncanny ability to localize in-market so the message resonates within the community, H/L is second to none."

The appointment of David Morrissey is timed perfectly with the H/L brand relaunch. Morrissey will oversee the Insights 360 practice, expand the agency's brand strategy offering, and partner with VP, Executive Creative Director, Dallas Baker, to further amplify H/L's award-winning creative product. Morrissey brings nearly 20 years of marketing and branding expertise to the H/L team. Prior to joining H/L he held senior-level positions with MRM//McCann, Ogilvy & Mather, Leo Burnett, and San Francisco creative boutique, Camp + King.

About H/L

Since 1985, H/L has been fiercely independent and making Momentum. The company's strengths include local and national media activations, creative development, insights and analytics, full-scale digital and video production, multicultural marketing, and PR. H/L is headquartered in Oakland, California, with people in 20 states, and offices in Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix, and St. Louis. What unites H/Lers across the country is a common drive—to pioneer new ways to push clients' businesses forward and serve its communities. Learn more at www.HL.Agency .

