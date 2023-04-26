Kellton expands its Digital Practice leadership team with new hires in Digital Engineering, IoT Platforms, Products and Strategic Alliances

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a leading Digital transformation company with over 1800 employees worldwide, announced three new hires to their leadership team this week with Gaurav Malik, Rajat Kumar, and Ajay Achuthan. Gaurav joins Kellton as VP - Products & Strategic Alliances, while Rajat joins as AVP - Digital & IoT Platforms, and Ajay joins as Director - Software Engineering.

Kellton expands its Global Practice leadership (PRNewswire)

Gaurav is an accomplished, customer-focused business leader with over 18 years of experience. He was previously a part of the leadership team at Digital Transformation Solutions Division of Harman (A Samsung Company), where he played a pivotal role in building new markets, practices, and revenue streams in Product Development, Cloud, Communications, Data, & VR/Wearables. In his new role at Kellton, Gaurav will lead the Strategy, Engineering, and P&L for Software Products with a focus on Automation, & AI, and expand strategic GTM partnership channels to drive customer success. Gaurav comes from an engineering background and holds a Product Management Certification from Kellogg School of Management.

Rajat is a seasoned technology leader and brings over 17 years of experience in Hi-Tech, Retail, Industrial, Healthcare, and Semiconductor verticals. Prior to joining Kellton, Rajat was part of the strategy team at Digital Transformation Solutions Division of Harman (A Samsung Company). He led the Design, Engineering, and launch of category-leading Products, Platforms, and Solutions into global markets. At Kellton, Rajat will lead the Strategy, P&L, and growth of the Digital & IoT Platforms, Products, and Solutions. He is an engineering graduate with an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

As an experienced enterprise technology architect, Ajay brings 25 years of experience with companies like PWC, Fujitsu, and Ritchie Bros. He excels at driving innovations in Digital, Architecture, and Cloud Transformations in Fintech, Banking & Financial Services, and Utilities. Ajay takes pride in building high-performance teams and delivering impactful customer value. An alumnus of the University of Alberta, Ajay will focus on Digital software architecture & development, and spearhead solutions including Salesforce & ServiceNow.

"Kellton is making significant investments in Digital transformation, software engineering, IoT platforms, products & strategic Alliances. With Gaurav, Rajat, and Ajay on board, we're looking to double down the pace of Digital innovation, expand our solutions portfolio, and launch transformative solutions to accelerate Digital journeys of our customers", says Vividh Baru, Global Head of Digital Practice and P&L at Kellton, on their appointment. He added, "These leaders come with proven track record of category leading innovation and delivering transformational outcomes to Fortune 500, large, and medium Enterprises, which will add velocity to Kellton's growth journey."

Kellton aims to drive innovation and growth in our capabilities and offerings, helping businesses all across the globe to thrive in digital transformation and disruptions ahead with the recent appointment of Gaurav, Rajat, and Ajay.

ABOUT KELLTON

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion' list.

