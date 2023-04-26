Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) Inks Three Star Players

Damien Provost, Daniel Gonzalez, and Enzo Angles commit to MLTT making a significant boost to the league's growing talent pool

NAPLES, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT.com) has announced the signing of three, star players to the league: Damien Provost, Daniel Gonzalez, and Enzo Angles. The addition of these players to the already talented league roster is sure to make for an exciting and competitive season.

Damien Provost, from France, is a former French champion and has played professionally in Spain and Monaco; Provost has earned numerous accolades in his career, including a gold medal at the European Championships. He brings a wealth of experience and skill to the MLTT.

"I am thrilled to be joining the MLTT and playing in the United States. It's an exciting opportunity for me to compete at the highest level and help raise the profile of table tennis in the USA."

Daniel Gonzalez, from Puerto Rico, has won Gold Medal in the Puerto Rico National Championship, played professionally in Europe, and competed in major tournaments around the world.

"I'm excited that there is finally a professional league in the US that is attracting many talented players. I'm looking forward to being part of the inaugural season and contributing to the success of MLTT."

Enzo Angles, from France, is a top ranked ITTF player and was ranked 77th in the world in 2022. He previously played professionally in Europe and has competed against top players around the world in international tournaments.

"It's an honor to be a part of the MLTT and play in the United States. I can't wait to take on the best players in the league and show the fans what I'm capable of on the court."

"We are thrilled to welcome Damien, Daniel, and Enzo," said MLTT CEO, Flint Lane. "These three players are well regarded around the world for their style of play and their achievements. Their addition to the league strengthens our commitment to providing the highest level of table tennis to our fans. As we launch our inaugural season, we are excited to bring on board these talented players whose exceptional skills will bring excitement to the American Table Tennis scene, and we eagerly await their contributions."

The 2023 MLTT Season is set to begin in September and fans can expect to see Provost, Gonzalez, and Angles in action as they compete against some of the top players in the league.

About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy, own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

MLTT's mission is to bring the best table tennis experience to athletes and fans alike. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world, bringing with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive.

MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are dedicated to growing our league and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest levels of the sport.

